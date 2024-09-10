MacBook Pro Won't Switch to OLED Display Next Year, Two Analysts Say

by

While it has been rumored that the MacBook Pro will eventually get an OLED display, two analysts believe that change won't happen next year.

m3 mbp space black
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display industry analyst Ross Young today both predicted that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will continue to use mini-LED displays in 2025. This lines up with previous rumors that have claimed the MacBook Pro will switch to OLED display technology as early as 2026.

Compared to current MacBook Pro models with LCD screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more. The switch to OLED displays could also contribute to future MacBook Pro models having a thinner design.

The next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips are rumored to be announced in October, with no design changes expected. Apple last redesigned the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, and the latest models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips were released last October.

Top Rated Comments

Account25476 Avatar
Account25476
22 minutes ago at 07:38 am
After it took them 4 years to pick 5 colors and add a USB-C port to the AirPods Max, it will take at least 5 more years to put an OLED on a Mac.

Meanwhile, the customer keeps paying.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
22 minutes ago at 07:39 am
Of course not

Apple has stopped worrying about making the best products they can

It's now just a big product/price tiering and Services rent extraction operation
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
26 minutes ago at 07:34 am
I wonder why it's taking so long... other brands like Asus, Dell, and Lenovo already have laptops with OLED screens. Is there just some super-secret sauce that Apple insists on adding to theirs that makes it impossible to just use whatever screen technology already exists? ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Isengardtom Avatar
Isengardtom
25 minutes ago at 07:36 am

I wonder why it's taking so long... other brands like Asus, Dell, and Lenovo already have laptops with OLED screens. Is there just some super-secret sauce that Apple insists on adding to theirs that makes it impossible to just use whatever screen technology already exists? ?
They probably want good brightness so tandem OLED + keeping their margins. I suspect the screen tech is too expensive for such large panels
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
21 minutes ago at 07:39 am
What's more profitable for Apple: reuse the same old technology that "we" will "just buy anyway" or adopt the newer, more expensive technology that we will buy? If the money is going to change hands anyway, I presume AAPL is clinging to the "most profitable" choice.

Windows PCs generally lack Apples fat margins courtesy of intense competition. So they can put in a superior technology and still be priced below MBs. How? By not demanding such a big cut of each transaction as profit. And all that competition presses them to try to out-FAB each other in pursuit of more volume vs. maximize profit per unit sold to a relatively small number of buyers.

Apple can just do what modern Apple does: prioritize profit above all else. They know "we" will buy anyway. Throw us a bone with a new case color or other visible but barely meaningful benefit beyond an immediate reaction.

If we want big, (r)evolutionary changes, we- as a group- have to speak the only language modern Apple will hear: opt to NOT buy and they'll "try harder." Else, complain/whine/gripe but buy anyway and seller is doing exactly the right thing: maximizing profit for shareholders.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
25 minutes ago at 07:35 am
Honestly what’s going on with Apple, after the AirPods max having nothing, and all designs not changing year after year, now the MacBooks, I have the M1 Max MacBook Pro 16 and 4 years in and all we get is chip bump each year; how about removing the notch or make it lighter or something; it’s like Apple doesn’t have any design team anymore. This is poor
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments