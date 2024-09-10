MacBook Pro Won't Switch to OLED Display Next Year, Two Analysts Say

While it has been rumored that the MacBook Pro will eventually get an OLED display, two analysts believe that change won't happen next year.



Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display industry analyst Ross Young today both predicted that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will continue to use mini-LED displays in 2025. This lines up with previous rumors that have claimed the MacBook Pro will switch to OLED display technology as early as 2026.

Compared to current MacBook Pro models with LCD screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more. The switch to OLED displays could also contribute to future MacBook Pro models having a thinner design.

The next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips are rumored to be announced in October, with no design changes expected. Apple last redesigned the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, and the latest models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips were released last October.