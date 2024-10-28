Watch Apple's Full 10-Minute M4 iMac Keynote

by

To introduce the new M4 iMac models today, Apple didn't hold a standard event, but the company did record a short keynote video to go through all of the machine's new features.


The announcement is themed just like one of Apple's full pre-recorded event videos, starting with a view of Apple Park that zooms in to Apple executives highlighting the M4 ‌iMac‌'s capabilities and once again walking through Apple Intelligence. The first four minutes of the video cover Apple Intelligence, so skip to 4:40 if you just want to watch the bit about the ‌iMac‌.

Apple has three videos to share this week, so we can expect additional M4 Mac product announcements on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are also expecting Apple to release new M4 MacBook Pro models and M4 Mac mini models with a new design.

Pricing on the new ‌iMac‌ starts at $1,299, and pre-orders began today. A launch will follow on November 8.

Top Rated Comments

pier Avatar
pier
39 minutes ago at 09:37 am
This format of releasing individual videos is waaay better than a 2 hour keynote.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
x-evil-x Avatar
x-evil-x
37 minutes ago at 09:39 am
What’s with all these fruity colors? Why don’t they offer at least one sleek grey or black option with black borders.
I really don’t get it
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
34 minutes ago at 09:41 am

Couldn't they have released the whole Mac lineup today, or maybe that would that be too much for their servers to handle?
Anticipation to keep you waiting for more and to build buzz in the media?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
18 minutes ago at 09:58 am

32GB RAM Max. is so wack. Do these M series chips just use less RAM in general? 32GB Max is wild. I really thought it'd be 64GB.
They probably limit the RAM to 32GB to get you to buy M4 Pro or M4 Max Macs if you want more RAM..
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Böhme417 Avatar
Böhme417
16 minutes ago at 10:00 am
This is not a “keynote.” It’s a video product announcement.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
5 minutes ago at 10:11 am

What’s with all these fruity colors?
It's literally a fruit company.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments