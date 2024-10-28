Watch Apple's Full 10-Minute M4 iMac Keynote

To introduce the new M4 iMac models today, Apple didn't hold a standard event, but the company did record a short keynote video to go through all of the machine's new features.

The announcement is themed just like one of Apple's full pre-recorded event videos, starting with a view of Apple Park that zooms in to Apple executives highlighting the M4 ‌iMac‌'s capabilities and once again walking through Apple Intelligence. The first four minutes of the video cover Apple Intelligence, so skip to 4:40 if you just want to watch the bit about the ‌iMac‌.

Apple has three videos to share this week, so we can expect additional M4 Mac product announcements on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are also expecting Apple to release new M4 MacBook Pro models and M4 Mac mini models with a new design.

Pricing on the new ‌iMac‌ starts at $1,299, and pre-orders began today. A launch will follow on November 8.