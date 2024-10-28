New Base M4 iMac Comes With 16GB of Unified Memory

Apple has equipped its just-announced M4-powered iMac with 16GB of Unified Memory as standard, up from 8GB of RAM in the previous model. The new iMac starts at $1,299.



As rumored, Apple has upped the base memory configuration of at least one of its latest Macs. It is the first time that the company has offered the ultra-thin all-in-one desktop computer with a minimum of 16GB of memory.

All of Apple's upcoming new Macs this year are likely to have at least 16GB of RAM pre-installed as standard, breaking a years-long tradition of Apple offering just 8GB of RAM in most of its base Macs and forcing customers to pay out an extra $200+ for additional memory.

The new iMac is available in a range of new colors, and the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display offers a new nano-texture glass option. The iMac also features a new 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 32GB of Unified Memory, and color-matched accessories that include USB-C.

The new iMac is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning Friday, November 8. Apple is expected to announce new MacBook Pro models and a new redesigned Mac mini later this week.