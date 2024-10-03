Mac Mini Expected to Receive First Major Redesign Since 2010 Very Soon

Rumors suggest that Apple plans to introduce a redesigned Mac mini this month, alongside updated MacBook Pro and iMac models. Most notably, the portable desktop computer is expected to receive its first major redesign since 2010.

A concept of a smaller Mac mini that is closer in size to an Apple TV A concept of a smaller Mac mini that is closer in size to an Apple TV

Rumored Features

Smaller Design: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the next Mac mini to be nearly as small as an Apple TV.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the next Mac mini to be nearly as small as an Apple TV. M4 and M4 Pro Chips: The next Mac mini will be available with faster M4 and M4 Pro chip options, according to Gurman.

The next Mac mini will be available with faster M4 and M4 Pro chip options, according to Gurman. Front USB-C Ports: Both an Apple software leak and Gurman have pointed to the next Mac mini being equipped with five USB-C ports. Similar to the Mac Studio, Gurman said two of the ports will be located on the front of the new Mac mini. Technically speaking, at least some of these ports will likely be Thunderbolt 4 ports, which use the USB-C connector design. Note: It is possible that only M4 Pro configurations of the Mac mini will have all five USB-C ports.

Launch Timing

Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Mac mini.

The new Mac mini is currently expected to be announced at an Apple event this October, alongside new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M4 series of chips.

The current Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chip options was released in January 2023.