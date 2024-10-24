What to Expect From Apple's 'Exciting Week of Announcements'

by

Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak today teased that the company has an "exciting week of announcements" planned next week. Joswiak said to "Mac" your calendars, and the post includes an animated icon for the Finder app on the Mac, so it is clear that at least some of next week's announcements will be related to the Mac.

Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple's announcements next week.

Hardware

MacBook Pro

m3 mbp space black
Apple is expected to announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, including an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

No major external design changes have been rumored for the laptops this year, with improvements such as an OLED display and thinner design not expected until 2026 at the earliest. However, the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to gain an additional Thunderbolt port compared to the current model, based on alleged leaks earlier this month. Those same leaks revealed that the MacBook Pro lineup might finally start with 16GB of RAM, instead of 8GB, which was rumored even before the leaks happened.

Apple last redesigned the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, and the latest models with the M3 family of chips were released last October.

iMac

M4 iMac Feature Teal
The next iMac is expected to be equipped with the standard M4 chip, up from the M3 chip in the current model released a year ago. No major design changes have been rumored for Apple's all-in-one desktop computer this year.

It is likely that the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories that are included in the box with the iMac will finally feature USB-C ports, as part of Apple's transition away from Lightning. More on that below.

Mac mini

M4 Mac mini Ortho Silver CoolerA concept of a smaller Mac mini

The next Mac mini is expected to be available with M4 and M4 Pro chip options. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the next Mac mini to be smaller, making it closer in size to an Apple TV, and he said that the computer will gain two front-facing USB-C ports. All in all, the Mac mini is expected to receive its biggest redesign since 2010.

It is unclear if the next Mac mini will also start with 16GB of RAM, instead of the current 8GB.

USB-C Magic Accessories

magic trackpad orange image
MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris recently discovered code references to new versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard, and these accessories will likely switch from Lightning to USB-C for charging alongside the new iMac. In the EU, a regulation requiring USB-C as a common charging port goes into effect later this year.

It is unclear if the accessories will have any other changes.

Software

iOS 18.1 With First Apple Intelligence Features and More

Generic iOS 18
Apple recently confirmed that new AirPods Pro 2 hearing health features will be available as part of iOS 18.1 next week, so there could be an announcement when the software update is released, especially since it also includes the first set of Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models.

Gurman said Apple has planned to release the update on Monday, October 28.

The following other updates are expected to be widely released next week as well:

  • iPadOS 18.1
  • macOS Sequoia 15.1
  • watchOS 11.1
  • tvOS 18.1
  • HomePod Software 18.1
  • visionOS 2.1

Earnings

Apple will be discussing its earnings results for the fourth quarter of its 2024 fiscal year on Thursday, October 31 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. That call will provide early insight into iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 sales, and Apple will likely touch on some of its Mac-related announcements on the call too.

