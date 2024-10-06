Apple to Release iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence on October 28

Apple intends to launch iOS 18.1 with the first set of much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features on October 28, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the release date is arriving this month a later than initially expected, as Apple is reportedly taking extra time to ensure a smooth rollout and prepare its AI cloud servers for the increased traffic.

The update will bring the first wave of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 owners. Among the initial features are enhanced writing tools for rewriting, summarizing, and proofreading text, as well as a new Siri user interface. Users can also expect notification summaries for various apps, including Messages and Mail, and a new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app that can remove unwanted elements from images using generative AI.

However, some of the more advanced Apple Intelligence features will be rolled out in subsequent updates. iOS 18.2, expected in December, will introduce ChatGPT support, Image Playground, and Genmoji for custom emoji creation. The full overhaul of Siri, which promises more precise app control and personalized responses, is slated for early 2025.