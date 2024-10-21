Apple Confirms AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Features Launching in iOS 18.1 Next Week

by

Apple will release iOS 18.1 next week, introducing a suite of advanced hearing health capabilities to the AirPods Pro 2 and the first Apple Intelligence features.

airpods pro 2 hearing aids
The timing of the update was confirmed by reviewers who were given early access to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2's new hearing health features, which are now known to be included in the update. The update will include three core features: hearing protection, hearing testing, and hearing aid functionality. Apple obtained FDA authorization for the new features last month.

One of the key components of the update is the ability to conduct a hearing test directly from the iPhone. The test works by playing a series of tones across different frequencies and prompting users to respond, much like a clinical hearing test performed by audiologists. The results are stored in the Health app, and users can adjust their AirPods' audio settings accordingly.

If the test indicates hearing loss, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 can automatically configure themselves to act as hearing aids, boosting specific sounds in real time. As Apple's Vice President of Health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, explained during Apple's event announcing the feature: "After you take a hearing test, your ‌AirPods Pro‌ are transformed into a personalized hearing aid, boosting the specific sounds you need in real time, like parts of speech, or elements within your environment."

The update also introduces enhanced hearing protection. The feature will continuously monitor the user's environment and reduce the impact of loud sounds, such as traffic or concerts, in real time. This function will be integrated across various listening modes, including noise cancellation and transparency mode. See reviews from The Verge, Wired, TechRadar, CNBC, and Tom's Guide, for first impressions of the feature.

iOS 18.1 also includes the first Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools, text and notification summaries, the ability for Siri to answer questions about Apple products, smart replies to emails and messages, a revamped Clean Up tool in Photos, and more. Further Apple Intelligence features, such as an enhanced version of ‌Siri‌ with ChatGPT integration, will arrive in another update at a later date.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro
Tags: Apple Intelligence, Hearing
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

iphone 16 pro max

iPhone 16 Users Complain About Excessive iOS 18 Battery Drain

Thursday October 17, 2024 4:06 pm PDT by
Some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users have been experiencing excessive and unexplainable battery drain, according to complaints on Reddit, the Apple Support Communities, and the MacRumors forums. While many of the reports are from iPhone 16 users, older iPhones running iOS 18 may also be experiencing battery life issues. There is a long-running iOS 18 battery life complaint thread on MacRumo...
Read Full Article262 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

All-New 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Feature Single 48MP Rear Camera, 8GB of RAM, and More

Friday October 18, 2024 11:26 am PDT by
In recent months, several credible sources have claimed that Apple plans to release a redesigned, significantly thinner iPhone 17 model next year. The device's name is not yet known, so we are referring to it as the "iPhone 17 Air" for now. There have been conflicting rumors about the design and specifications for the device, but most sources have agreed that it will have around a 6.6-inch...
Read Full Article118 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M4 Macs Feature

Will Apple Release M4 Macs Soon? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Friday October 18, 2024 1:45 am PDT by
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but we are still waiting for official confirmation that the company has similar plans this year. We're well into October now, and if Apple plans to announce new Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. It's been 225+ days since Apple released a new Mac, the last being M3 versions of the ...
Read Full Article54 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

iPhone 16 Pro Bug Causing Random Freezing and Restarts

Friday October 18, 2024 2:16 pm PDT by
There appears to be a bug with some iPhone 16 models that is causing random restarts, according to complaints on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and the Apple Support Communities. Affected users are seeing their iPhones freeze unexpectedly and then reboot. Reports about the issue have been ongoing since the iPhone 16 models first launched in September, and have continued to this week. The iOS...
Read Full Article222 comments
ipad mini 7 apple intelligence a17 pro feature

iPad Mini 7 Benchmarks Confirm 8GB RAM, 5-Core GPU's Slower Speeds

Friday October 18, 2024 5:20 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini has now appeared on Geekbench, confirming that it has 8GB of memory and revealing how the 5-core GPU version of the A17 Pro chip performs. The new iPad mini, identified as iPad 16,2 on the Geekbench database, includes the same A17 Pro SoC first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro series last year. The six-core chip is clocked at 3.78 GHz, which matches the...
Read Full Article143 comments
ipad mini 7 feature

iPad Mini 7 Has Display Hardware Changes That Likely Fix Jelly Scrolling

Friday October 18, 2024 12:45 pm PDT by
One of the main complaints about the prior-generation iPad mini 6 was "jelly scrolling" or screen tearing, and it sounds like it's a problem that Apple may have addressed with hardware updates to the iPad mini 7 display. In the most recent episode of the Six Colors Podcast, Jason Snell and Dan Moren discussed the new iPad mini 7, and shared some information about the display. Snell said that ...
Read Full Article106 comments
top stories 19oct2024

Top Stories: New iPad Mini, Upcoming Mac Updates, and More

Saturday October 19, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
The first of a number of imminent Apple product updates arrived this week with the seventh-generation iPad mini, but what else is still in store and when can we expect to see them? On the software side, the public release of iOS 18.1 and related updates with the first Apple Intelligence features is drawing ever closer, and we can expect more of those features to arrive with iOS 18.2 before...
Read Full Article35 comments
iphone 16 pro design cameras

iPhone 17 Pro Models Again Rumored to Feature 48MP Telephoto Camera, 12GB of RAM, and More

Friday October 18, 2024 12:03 pm PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro models are still nearly a year away from launching, analyst Jeff Pu has already outlined his expectations for the devices. In a research note with investment bank Haitong International this week, Pu reiterated his previous claim that both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 48-megapixel Telephoto rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera. Both the ...
Read Full Article89 comments

Top Rated Comments

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
18 minutes ago at 05:43 am
This will change my life, I’ve had hearing problems since birth with over 30 operations and now have hearing loss, so I’m so excited, I never wanted to wear hearing aids growing up so I got used to it, I’m excited to try this out, well done Apple
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ralph_sws Avatar
ralph_sws
27 minutes ago at 05:34 am
hear, hear!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Supercyborgninja Avatar
Supercyborgninja
5 minutes ago at 05:56 am
This is life altering for so many people and the cost is a game changer in the hearing aid market.

I’m so so happy and excited for my fellow humans! I still use wired EarPods but this is so great!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
5 minutes ago at 05:56 am
I would love to see Apple continue along this path. If they could start to tackle tinnitus, and are able to even slightly reduce that, life would be good.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments