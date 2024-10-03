Trick or Treat? Apple's First Earnings Call Since iPhone 16 Launch Scheduled for Halloween
Apple today announced that its next quarterly earnings conference call will be held on Thursday, October 31 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time.
On the call, Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the company's earnings results for the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. It will likely be Maestri's final earnings call at Apple, as he will be succeeded by Kevan Parekh on January 1, 2025. Maestri will continue to lead the Corporate Services teams at Apple.
The call will be streamed live on Apple's website, and it should run approximately 60 minutes.
Apple released these products in the quarter, which ran from June 30 through September 28:
- HomePod mini (Midnight)
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black)
- AirPods 4
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation
- AirPods Max (USB-C)
- Various accessories, including a 25W MagSafe Charger
Will Apple's earnings results be a trick or a treat? On its last earnings call in August, Apple said it expected its fourth quarter revenue to grow at a rate similar to its third quarter, which would mean around 5% growth on a year-over-year basis. Apple reported $89.5 billion revenue in the year-ago quarter, so a 5% increase to that would equal around $94 billion, which would be a fourth-quarter record for Apple.
