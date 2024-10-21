Apple Working on New Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and Magic Keyboard

Apple may soon release new versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad, according to code found in the iOS 18.1 release candidate by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.



There are references to a new Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and several Magic Keyboards, which would include versions with Touch ID and number pads, as well as models without.

While there is no information in iOS 18.1 about what to expect for these devices, we are expecting them to be refreshed with USB-C ports. Apple has been updating all of its devices to replace Lightning with USB-C, and all of those accessories currently use Lightning for recharging purposes. Apple could also move the port location on the Magic Mouse, as the Lightning port located on the bottom of the device has long been a subject of ridicule.



We'll likely see Apple introduce the new Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard alongside new M4 Mac models. Rumors suggest that Apple plans to release M4 versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac at some point in October.