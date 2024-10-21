Apple Working on New Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and Magic Keyboard

by

Apple may soon release new versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad, according to code found in the iOS 18.1 release candidate by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

mac magic keyboard
There are references to a new Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and several Magic Keyboards, which would include versions with Touch ID and number pads, as well as models without.

While there is no information in iOS 18.1 about what to expect for these devices, we are expecting them to be refreshed with USB-C ports. Apple has been updating all of its devices to replace Lightning with USB-C, and all of those accessories currently use Lightning for recharging purposes. Apple could also move the port location on the Magic Mouse, as the Lightning port located on the bottom of the device has long been a subject of ridicule.

magic mouse 2 lightning
We'll likely see Apple introduce the new Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard alongside new M4 Mac models. Rumors suggest that Apple plans to release M4 versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac at some point in October.

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
30 minutes ago at 11:00 am
I bet we get usb c and that’s it.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
31 minutes ago at 11:00 am
Nine years later, it finally dawned on Apple that the charging port was in the wrong spot.

Oh wait, nevermind, they're just swapping it for USB-C.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rogifan Avatar
Rogifan
27 minutes ago at 11:03 am
I hope the mouse is wireless charging only just to really piss people off over something that’s been such a non-issue.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattopotamus Avatar
mattopotamus
30 minutes ago at 11:01 am

Hopefully the new mouse will have a better design
Am I in the minority that I much prefer a trackpad with Mac OS? Windows a mouse is a must, but I love the Mac trackpad.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pksv Avatar
pksv
29 minutes ago at 11:02 am
I cannot wait to be underwhelmed (aka just a simple USB-C slap).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dimplemonkey Avatar
dimplemonkey
29 minutes ago at 11:01 am
MKBHD's already been using it for a couple of weeks.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments