Apple Pulls HomePod Software 18.1 Beta 2 Following 'Bricking' Complaints

Apple on Monday seeded the second beta of HomePod software version 18.1 to developers for testing, but it has since pulled the beta.

homepod mini thumb feature
Across the MacRumors Forums and X, some users complained that installing this beta on their HomePod mini resulted in the speaker going into a "bricked" state, meaning that it no longer functioned. A few users said they were eventually able to restore the HomePod mini using the Apple Configurator app on a Mac.

Apple pulled the beta on Monday evening, according to software researcher Nicolás Alvarez. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris confirmed that the beta is still unavailable as of writing, and it is unclear when it will be released again.

Apple is facing a similar issue with iPadOS 18, which "bricked" some of the latest iPad Pro models with the M4 chip earlier this month. Apple pulled the update for those devices as it works on a solution, we previously reported.

