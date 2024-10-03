Apple Pulls Third Software Update in Past Month Due to Issues

Apple on Wednesday pulled watchOS 11.1 beta 3 after some users complained that the update caused their Apple Watch to freeze or lock up until they restarted the device, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.



This is the third software version that Apple has pulled over the past month. In September, Apple pulled iPadOS 18 for iPad Pro models with the M4 chip after the update prevented some of those devices from working, and it also pulled HomePod software 18.1 beta 2 after that beta caused some HomePod speakers to stop working.

While two out of three of these problematic releases were betas, which are meant to catch these sort of issues, this is still an unfortunate stretch for Apple.

Apple will likely make a new build of watchOS 11.1 beta 3 available in the coming days, or it might simply move on to watchOS 11.1 beta 4.