Apple's Back to School Sale Live in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Apple today continued with the launch of its annual "Back to School" promotion, debuting back to school deals in most countries in Europe, some countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Mexico.



Higher education students and educators in the UK can get up to a £120 Apple gift card with the purchase of select Macs and iPads, which is a similar deal to the one that went live in the United States and Canada last month.

Apple is offering a £120 gift card with any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac, and a £80 gift card with the purchase of any new M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, or Mac mini. The gift card can be used towards purchases of Apple products and accessories, App Store apps, subscriptions to services like Apple Music, iCloud+ storage, and more.

Meanwhile in most other countries, Apple is offering AirPods with every Mac or an Apple Pencil with every iPad sold through its education stores.

Apple is providing its standard educational discounts, and students are able to get lower prices on Macs and iPads through the EDU store in each country, a link to which can be found under "Education" at the bottom of regional Apple stores. Students are also eligible for AppleCare+ at a 20% discount.

Apple's Back to School promotion requires verification through UNiDAYS in many countries, with full terms and conditions available on the promotional pages for Apple's country-specific websites.

Apple's Back to School Promotion will last through October 21, 2024 in most of the above listed countries, but it does end in September in some locations, such as Mexico.