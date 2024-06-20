Apple's 2024 Back to School Sale Launches, Up to $150 Gift Card With Mac or iPad
Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion for college students in the United States. This year's promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans.
Apple is offering a $150 gift card with any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac, and a $100 gift card with the purchase of any new M4 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air, or Mac mini. The gift card can be used towards purchases of Apple products and accessories, App Store apps, subscriptions to services like Apple Music, iCloud+ storage, and more.
The offer is available through Apple's online education store and at Apple Store locations for students attending or accepted to a higher-education institution, faculty and staff of higher-education institutions, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, employees of a K-12 institution, and select others.
Here are the promotions:
- iMac ($150 gift card)
- MacBook Air ($150 gift card)
- MacBook Pro ($150 gift card)
- Mac mini ($100 gift card)
- iPad Pro 11-inch / 13-inch, M4 chip ($100 gift card)
- iPad Air 11-inch / 13-inch, M2 chip ($100 gift card)
The promotion runs through September 30 in the U.S., according to Apple's terms and conditions. The free gift card is in addition to Apple's standard educational discounts of around 5% to 10% off most Macs and iPads. The promotion has also gone live in Canada, and will likely come to more countries in the coming weeks.
