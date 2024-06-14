The Best Father's Day Deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, Sonos Speakers, and More

by

We're tracking a huge collection of discounts on Apple products and related accessories this weekend as we head into the final days before Father's Day this Sunday, June 16. With two days to go until Father's Day, most orders placed today will probably miss the delivery window, but there are steep discounts here that are worth looking into even if they arrive a bit after the holiday.

Fathers Day Deals 2020Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These sales include discounts on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Sonos speakers, and other products. All of the deals listed in this article have already begun, and most of them will last until Sunday, June 16, unless otherwise stated.

Best Father's Day Deals

AirPods

airpods fathers day
AirPods deals are in abundance this week, perfectly timed for anyone who wants to pick up a pair for Father's Day. The rarest discount is $100 off the AirPods Max, but you'll also find steep markdowns on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2, all on Amazon.

$49 OFF
AirPods 2 for $79.99

$19 OFF
AirPods 3 for $139.99

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.99

$100 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.00

Apple Watch

apple watch fathers day
Similar to AirPods, we're tracking discounts across the entire Apple Watch lineup this week, including the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These deals can all be found on Amazon this time around, and most color and band combinations are delayed beyond Father's Day.

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $189.00

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $219.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $299.99

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $329.00

$85 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $714.00

M2 iPad Air

m2 ipad air fathers day
Amazon has up to $80 off the M2 iPad Air this weekend, starting at $569.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air, down from $599.00. These models just launched last month, and included the M2 chip, Touch ID, a Retina display, and more.

11-inch

13-inch

M1 iPad Air

m1 ipad air fathers day
Over at Best Buy, you can find $200 off the previous generation M1 iPad Air in every color of every configuration. Prices start at $399.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, and include both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $549.99

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (64GB Cellular) for $549.99

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (256GB Cellular) for $699.99

M2 iPad Pro

2022 ipad pro fathers day
Similar to the M1 iPad Air, Best Buy also has great discounts on the previous generation M2 iPad Pro at up to $500 off select tablets. You'll find steep markdowns on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, with the majority of the deals focused on Wi-Fi models.

11-inch

12.9-inch

M3 MacBook Air

new macbook air fathers day
Deals on the M3 MacBook Air are mainly focused on 13-inch models, at both Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon has the best deal on the 256GB entry-level model, down to just $899.00 this week and $200 off the original price.

$200 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $899.00

$259 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,139.05

$170 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,329.00

M2 MacBook Air

old macbook air fathers day
Just like the M3 MacBook Air, deals on the previous generation model are focused on the 13-inch sizes. Amazon has $170 off every model in every colorway, starting at $829.00 for 256GB and rising to $1,029.00 for 512GB.

$170 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $829.00

$170 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,029.00

Sonos

sonos fathers day blue
Sonos began its Father's Day sale last week, and it's still going on this weekend. In this sale, you can find steep discounts on select home theater audio equipment. This includes record low prices on the Sonos Arc soundbar ($719), as well as various discounted bundles, all of which are rare deals we haven't tracked since earlier in the year.

This sale has a good balance between individual Sonos products and bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. Highlights of the event include the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off) and Sonos Sub Gen 3 for $639 ($160 off), which are rarely discounted outside of holiday events like this one.

Speakers and Soundbars

Bundles

Charging Accessories

anker fathers day
Amazon this weekend has a large collection of discounts from Anker, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price, and some require a Prime membership.

Eufy

Anker

Audio

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Jackery

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

