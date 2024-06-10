Apple Store Taken Down Ahead of WWDC Keynote With iOS 18 and More

Apple has taken down its online store ahead of its WWDC 2024 keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today. This is a common marketing tactic for the company.



During the keynote, Apple is expected to unveil major software updates across its platforms, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and more. Apple's online store going down ahead of events often means new hardware will be announced too, but we will simply have to wait and see if that is the case.

Three possibilities for the store being down could include a minor product release like AirPods Max with a USB-C port, international availability of the Apple Vision Pro headset, or preparations for Apple's annual "Back to School" promotion for students. Alternatively, maybe Apple just took down the store to create additional hype.

In any case, we'll find out in a matter of minutes!