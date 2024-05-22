T-Mobile Announces Price Increases for Some Older Plans

by

T-Mobile today revealed that it will be increasing the monthly prices of some of its older plans in the U.S. by $2 to $5 per line.

T Mobile Generic Feature Pink 1
Affected customers will receive a text message from T-Mobile if their plan will be receiving a price increase, which will take effect next month. Affected plans appear to include certain T-Mobile ONE, Simple Choice, and Magenta plans.

In its text message to customers, T-Mobile said this is the first time that it has changed the prices of some of its monthly plans in "nearly a decade."

"We're adjusting prices to respond to rising costs, but we are committed to offering low prices and the best value in postpaid wireless," said T-Mobile, in response to a customer inquiry on social media platform X. "We offer customers more for every dollar they spend than ever before, especially when you consider taxes & fees included."

In an alleged memo shared with T-Mobile employees today, the carrier said "costs and inflation have risen over the past decade," but touted that it still offers the "lowest prices versus AT&T and Verizon" after the price increases. T-Mobile also ensured that customers on these older plans will retain all of their "benefits and perks."

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to our request for more information.

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher
sw1tcher
12 minutes ago at 08:03 am

As has been discussed elsewhere, they're really no different than Verizon or AT&T. They spent a few years with a loss-leader marketing campaign - which did do some good. And now they're back to normal (and not just today's news). They're also not really that much cheaper than Verizon and AT&T depending on your plan and number of lines.
T-Mobile hasn't been (like the old) T-Mobile ever since John Legere step down as CEO and Mike Sievert took over.
T-Mobile hasn't been (like the old) T-Mobile ever since John Legere step down as CEO and Mike Sievert took over.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djinn
djinn
19 minutes ago at 07:57 am
Ah ha... another item to check off my "Price Increase" list for 2024. Pay check is still at the top without a check mark.. :(
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zwhaler
Zwhaler
28 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Nice one. First they took away Amazon Prime and Tidal the minute the terms of the merger closed (no grandfathered Sprint perks changes for 3 years post-merger), then they nuked the credit card option for autopay discount, and now they're raising prices. The antitrust naysayers definitely couldn't have predicted this!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robgreene
robgreene
25 minutes ago at 07:50 am
Sooo.... price lock just doesn't matter anymore?

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mthomas184
mthomas184
18 minutes ago at 07:58 am


Sooo.... price lock just doesn't matter anymore?
That price lock is different than price lock 1.0.

Thats the new one, which means, if they raise prices, you can leave and they will cover your final bill. Doesn't guarantee they can't raise them.

Now Price Lock 1.0 however, it was a limited time, but it states prices CANNOT and WILL NOT go up. Period.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrr
mrr
13 minutes ago at 08:03 am
We will never raise your rates.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
