Apple's M1 MacBook Air Drops to Low Price of $699 on Amazon

by

Amazon is selling the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $699.00, down from the original price of $999.00. This is an overall solid second-best price on this version of the MacBook Air, and it's the first time the computer has been in stock at a steep discount in weeks.

The model that Amazon has for $699.00 is the entry-level version with 8GB Unified Memory, an 8-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. You can get both the Gold and Silver colorways at this price, with delivery as soon as May 24 if you have Amazon Prime.

$300 OFF
13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $699.00

Apple discontinued the M1 MacBook Air back in March, which is why we're seeing such low prices on remaining inventory. The M1 MacBook Air first came out in 2020, so it is four years old at this point, but the Apple silicon chip is still more than adequate for day-to-day tasks. As the M1 MacBook Air is no longer being manufactured, available supply is likely to dry up soon.

