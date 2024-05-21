5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro Max

by

Given Apple's rumored plan to add an all-new high-end tier to its iPhone 17 series in 2025, this could be the year for Apple to bring its boldest "Pro Max" model to the table — the kind of iPhone 16 upgrade that stands tall above its siblings, both figuratively and literally.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Generic Feature 2
If you have been holding out for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, here are five of the biggest changes rumored to be coming to Apple's largest smartphone. The iPhone 16 series is expected to be released in the fall around mid-September. For all the details, see our dedicated roundup.

1. Bigger Size

6.9 Inches

According to multiple sources, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase in size, potentially making it Apple's biggest iPhone ever. The device will measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), and is expected to be taller and wider than last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max. While thickness will remain the same, the weight will increase slightly due to the larger size. If accurate, it would be the first iPhone size increase since the iPhone 12 series, but it would also be another blow to those users who prefer a smaller handset.

2. Bigger Screen

Thinner Borders

It's logical to assume that a bigger device will have a bigger display, but Apple isn't just relying on larger physical dimensions to make the viewing experience more immersive. For its iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple is said to be using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, which allows for a more compact and efficient layout of the circuitry under the display, resulting in even slimmer bezels. Last year, Apple reduced the bezels on iPhone 15 Pro models using low-injection pressure over-molding, or LIPO, to shrink the display border size to 1.5 millimeters (versus around 2.2 millimeters on iPhone 14 models).

3. Bigger Camera

Two 48MP Lenses

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a more advanced main camera that is 12% bigger, featuring a customized 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor with a stacked design for better performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) for high-quality image data conversion, and Digital Gain Control (DCG) for better dynamic range and noise control. It is also said to include a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, up from the 12-megapixel lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

4. Bigger Battery Capacity

Longer Life

Apple will use battery cells with increased energy density, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which should offer longer battery life, perhaps even using the same battery size as that found in existing models. Early rumors have also suggested that both iPhone 16 Pro models will use stacked battery technology, which can result in higher capacity and a longer lifespan. According to another rumor, this year's ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will boast an even bigger 30-hour-plus battery life (compared to 29 hours for the iPhone 15 Pro Max).

5. Bigger Storage Capacity

More Terabytes

According to one rumor out of Korea, Apple's forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage, which would put them on par with the iPad Pro. The move is said to be a result of Apple's recently rumored switch to higher-density Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash for higher storage models. Apple's use of QLC NAND could allow Apple to fit more storage into a smaller space and it is less expensive than Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND, which current iPhones use.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16 Pro

Top Rated Comments

iToph Avatar
iToph
11 minutes ago at 07:34 am
Bo-ring ring. Would someone please answer the boring phone ?! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone se 4 modified flag edges

When to Expect the Next iPhone SE to Launch

Friday May 17, 2024 2:03 pm PDT by
It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model. The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a design similar to the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch...
Read Full Article81 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.5 Bug May Also Resurface Deleted Photos on Wiped, Sold Devices [Updated]

Friday May 17, 2024 12:24 pm PDT by
A bug in iOS 17.5 is apparently causing photos that have been deleted to reappear, and the issue seems to impact even iPhones and iPads that have been erased and sold off to other people. A Reddit user wiped an iPad following Apple's guidelines in September of 2023 before selling it off to a friend. That friend updated the iPad to iPadOS 17.5 this week, and began seeing the Reddit user's old ...
Read Full Article438 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 With Face ID Said to Be Priced Below $500

Monday May 20, 2024 3:43 am PDT by
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Read Full Article97 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5.1 With Fix for Reappearing Photos Bug

Monday May 20, 2024 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article352 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective

iPhone 16 Lineup Rumored to Come in These Two New Colors

Sunday May 19, 2024 11:08 am PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Read Full Article42 comments
oled m4 ipad pro grainy display reports

OLED iPad Pro Users Report 'Grainy' Displays, But It May Not Be a Defect

Friday May 17, 2024 5:57 am PDT by
Some new M4 iPad Pro models are exhibiting a visible static grain pattern across the OLED display, according to several user reports on Reddit (1, 2, 3) and the MacRumors Forums. Image credit: MacRumors user bk215 Users who see the grain generally report that it is most noticeable in dark environments with the display set at a low to medium brightness while viewing content with gray or muted...
Read Full Article213 comments