5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro Max

Given Apple's rumored plan to add an all-new high-end tier to its iPhone 17 series in 2025, this could be the year for Apple to bring its boldest "Pro Max" model to the table — the kind of iPhone 16 upgrade that stands tall above its siblings, both figuratively and literally.



If you have been holding out for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, here are five of the biggest changes rumored to be coming to Apple's largest smartphone. The iPhone 16 series is expected to be released in the fall around mid-September. For all the details, see our dedicated roundup.

1. Bigger Size

6.9 Inches

According to multiple sources, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase in size, potentially making it Apple's biggest iPhone ever. The device will measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), and is expected to be taller and wider than last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max. While thickness will remain the same, the weight will increase slightly due to the larger size. If accurate, it would be the first iPhone size increase since the iPhone 12 series, but it would also be another blow to those users who prefer a smaller handset.

2. Bigger Screen

Thinner Borders

It's logical to assume that a bigger device will have a bigger display, but Apple isn't just relying on larger physical dimensions to make the viewing experience more immersive. For its iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple is said to be using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, which allows for a more compact and efficient layout of the circuitry under the display, resulting in even slimmer bezels. Last year, Apple reduced the bezels on iPhone 15 Pro models using low-injection pressure over-molding, or LIPO, to shrink the display border size to 1.5 millimeters (versus around 2.2 millimeters on iPhone 14 models).

3. Bigger Camera

Two 48MP Lenses

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a more advanced main camera that is 12% bigger, featuring a customized 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor with a stacked design for better performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) for high-quality image data conversion, and Digital Gain Control (DCG) for better dynamic range and noise control. It is also said to include a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, up from the 12-megapixel lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

4. Bigger Battery Capacity

Longer Life

Apple will use battery cells with increased energy density, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which should offer longer battery life, perhaps even using the same battery size as that found in existing models. Early rumors have also suggested that both iPhone 16 Pro models will use stacked battery technology, which can result in higher capacity and a longer lifespan. According to another rumor, this year's ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will boast an even bigger 30-hour-plus battery life (compared to 29 hours for the iPhone 15 Pro Max).

5. Bigger Storage Capacity

More Terabytes

According to one rumor out of Korea, Apple's forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage, which would put them on par with the iPad Pro. The move is said to be a result of Apple's recently rumored switch to higher-density Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash for higher storage models. Apple's use of QLC NAND could allow Apple to fit more storage into a smaller space and it is less expensive than Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND, which current iPhones use.