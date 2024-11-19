Apple Sends iPhone 16 Pro to Space in New Ad Promoting A18 Pro Chip

Over the past week and a bit, Apple has shared a new iPhone 16 Pro ad called "All Systems Pro" on its YouTube channels in select countries, such as Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore. Apple has yet to share the ad on its U.S. channel.

In the ad, a mission control center goes through a series of final checks before launching an iPhone 16 Pro into space like a rocket. During a 30-second countdown, the team ensures that all aspects of the A18 Pro chip are ready to go, such as the Neural Engine, 6-core GPU, and support for recording slow-mo 4K video at 120 fps.

"A18 Pro has a faster Neural Engine, improved CPU and GPU, and a big jump in memory bandwidth," the video description says. "It also drives advanced video and photo features like Camera Control, and delivers great graphics performance for next-level gaming."

When it announced the iPhone 16 Pro models in September, Apple said the A18 Pro chip is up to 15% faster than the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro models. The chip is manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process.