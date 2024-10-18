iPhone 16 Pro Bug Causing Random Freezing and Restarts

There appears to be a bug with some iPhone 16 models that is causing random restarts, according to complaints on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and the Apple Support Communities. Affected users are seeing their iPhones freeze unexpectedly and then reboot.



Reports about the issue have been ongoing since the ‌iPhone 16‌ models first launched in September, and have continued to this week. The iOS 18.0.1 and iOS 18.1 updates do not fix the issue, as it has continued to happen to users even after installing the latest software.

The problem seems to pop up randomly. The display will stop responding or will be very slow to respond to touch input, and then the iPhone will do a quick restart. There have also been reports of the ‌iPhone‌ restarting unexpectedly when in StandBy mode.

Some users who contacted Apple shortly after the new iPhones launched were able to get replacement devices, but have had the issue reoccur. Almost all of the complaints are about the iPhone 16 Pro or ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max, so it may only be the Pro models that are impacted.

For most people, the issue is sporadic, but some users have seen 10 to 20 crashes per day. In some cases, doing a fresh install and not reinstalling from an iCloud Backup seems to have fixed the problem, so it is possible that this is a bug related to ‌iCloud‌.

Let us know in the comments below if you've been experiencing this freezing and crashing issue.