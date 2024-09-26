iFixit Teardown Provides Look Inside iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Earlier this week, repair site iFixit took apart the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to demonstrate the new battery removal process that uses electricity for adhesive removal, and today, iFixit is back with a teardown of the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.


Apple's ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models do not have the same simplified battery removal process as the ‌iPhone 16‌, with Apple instead using traditional stretch release adhesive for its pricier iPhones. It's still easier to get inside, though, because you can do so through the back of the iPhone rather than the display, which can be easily damaged.

Apple encased the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ battery in metal like the ‌iPhone 16‌ models, but the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max does not have the metal casing around its battery, and it's not clear why. iFixit called the decision to use the metal-encased battery in just the 16 Pro and not the 16 Pro Max "perplexing."

The LiDAR Scanner is more accessible, which makes it easier to access for repairs. In prior Pro ‌iPhone‌ models, it was under the main camera assembly. The camera modules are almost identical, but not quite interchangeable due to a different cable length and a screw positioned in two separate locations inside each model.

Apple moved the mmWave antenna to make room for the Camera Control button, and in the 16 Pro models, it's in a hollowed out space near the top of the device. iFixit says that mmWave signal could still suffer due to the titanium frame of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models.

USB-C port removal is "massively" simplified, but iFixit points out that Apple does not sell replacement USB-C ports. The logic board can also be pulled out with only the removal of the upper speaker assembly, which is a major improvement to the design.

Notably, the teardown revealed that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are using a Qualcomm SDX71M modem, which is a custom version of the SDX70M modem used in the iPhone 15 Pro models. Rumors had suggested the Pro models would include the Qualcomm X75 modem, which doesn't appear to be the case.

iFixit gave the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models a repairability score of 7 out of 10 due to the design changes and the availability of repair manuals.

