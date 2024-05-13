HDR Bug Impacts OLED iPad Pro, Apple Working on Software Fix

Some new OLED iPad Pro models appear to have an issue with HDR content in select shades of blue, according to a review from iMore. The site found that some blue colors cause HDR highlights to blow out and appear nearly white, a defect that can be spotted in the form of compression artifacts in sample images.

Image via iMore

In a relatively specific set of circumstances, HDR highlights are blown out on certain blue shades including navy and indigo to a point that they almost appear white on screen. The best way to spot it would be to look at a character wearing a navy blue shirt -- the creases appear to shimmer, like a spider's web placed over the surface; at other times it appears like an inky blob morphing over it.

iMore said that the problem is visible "under very specific circumstances" and it can't be seen on other OLED devices such as the iPhone 15 Pro. It's also a bug that is hard to spot most of the time, and there's no clear reason why it's happening.

Apple told iMore that it is aware of the issue and is working on a software update to fix it.