2024 iPad Pro: Best New Features

Apple finally refreshed the iPad Pro, and the new feature set was worth the wait. From new OLED display technology to the M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is undeniably impressive. We've rounded up some of the most notable changes worth considering when deciding rather to upgrade.

OLED display - Both the 11-inch and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models have an Ultra Retina XDR display that uses tandem OLED technology, which is basically two displays stacked on top of one another. You can expect brighter highlights, deeper true blacks, and better detail in shadows and low light content, plus there's an option for matte nano-texture to cut down on glare.

M4 chip - The M4 is built using a second-generation 3-nm process with three or four performance cores and six efficiency cores. CPU performance is up 1.5x compared to the M2, and the GPU has hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. The M4 also has the most powerful Neural Engine ever that's capable of 38 trillion operations per second.

Thin design - Measuring in at 5.1mm, the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is the thinnest device that Apple has made to date, thinner even than the iPod nano. The 11-inch model isn't much thicker at 5.3mm, and both have slim bezels for maximum screen space. The 11-inch model weighs under a pound, and the 13-inch model is just over.

Camera - Apple moved the front camera to the landscape side of the ‌iPad Pro‌, so it's in the right position for FaceTiming and video calls when it's attached to a keyboard.

Accessories - There's a new Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil Pro that go along with the ‌iPad Pro‌. The keyboard has a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, an aluminum palm rest, and a function row for brightness and volume control. The Apple Pencil Pro has a squeeze gesture for selecting tools, haptic feedback, and a gyroscope that adds support for rolling the ‌Apple Pencil‌ for more precise control.

Removed features - Apple did drop some options from the latest ‌iPad Pro‌ models. There's no more mmWave 5G chip and it's limited to sub-6GHz, plus there's no SIM slot so it's eSIM only for cellular models. Apple also removed the Ultra Wide camera, so there's just a single-lens 12-megapixel camera and LiDAR sensor in the new models. Sticker fans are out of luck too, because Apple isn't including them in the box.

If you have an ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Pro‌, the M4 probably isn't worth the update, but for anything older, it's a major upgrade that adds a slew of new features.