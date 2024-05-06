Amazon's New Sale Includes AirPods 2 for $79.99 and AirPods 3 for $139.99

Amazon today has Apple's AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case on sale, with up to $49 in savings on these earbuds. For the AirPods 3, this is the first time we've tracked a discount on the device since February.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods 2 are on sale for $79.99, down from $129.00, and the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case are on sale for $139.99, down from $169.00. This discount on the AirPods 2 beats the sale we've been tracking over the past few weeks by about $10.

Shipping times have started slipping on the AirPods 3, with estimates currently given for May 17-22 for most residences in the United States. If you're looking for a Pro model, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on sale for $179.99, down from $249.00.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.