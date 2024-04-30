Is Your iPhone's Alarm Not Playing a Sound? Apple Working on Fix

Apple today said it is working on a fix for an iPhone software bug that has resulted in some alarms in the Clock app failing to play a sound at the set time for some users recently, according to NBC's Emilie Ikeda and The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern.



The issue was highlighted by the TODAY Show on NBC this morning after gaining traction on social media platforms like TikTok. It is unclear how many iPhone users have experienced this issue, but not everyone is affected. While some TikTok users allege that the iPhone's Attention Aware feature has contributed to the problem, Apple did not reveal a specific cause.

A rude awakening for some iPhone users 🚨⏰⏲️ Apple says it’s working to fix an issue causing some alarms NOT to play a sound. Here’s what we know —> https://t.co/cNYMgudgXC — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaNBC) April 30, 2024

The promised fix could be included in a future software update, such as iOS 17.4.2 or iOS 17.5, but Apple did not provide a timeframe for a resolution.