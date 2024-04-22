iPad Air Stock Running Low Ahead of New Model Introduction

Retail stock of the current iPad Air is starting to dwindle ahead of the widely anticipated arrival of new models early next month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.



Citing sources at multiple retail stores in the latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that inventory levels of the ‌iPad Air‌ are diminishing in Apple stores, a typical indicator that new versions are soon to be released. Unlike the ‌iPad Air‌, the iPad Pro apparently remains abundantly available, which suggests that Apple might be planning to sell through its current stock even after introducing an upgraded model. Historically, Apple has managed its inventory to align with the release cycles of its products, reducing shipments of older units to make room for the latest offerings.

Expected changes coming to the next-generation ‌iPad Air‌ include the more powerful M2 chip and an additional 12.9-inch display size option, while the ‌iPad Pro‌ is rumored to receive OLED display technology, the M3 chip, and new accessories. The refreshed ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ models are now expected to be announced during the second week of May.