iPad Air Stock Running Low Ahead of New Model Introduction
Retail stock of the current iPad Air is starting to dwindle ahead of the widely anticipated arrival of new models early next month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
Citing sources at multiple retail stores in the latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that inventory levels of the iPad Air are diminishing in Apple stores, a typical indicator that new versions are soon to be released. Unlike the iPad Air, the iPad Pro apparently remains abundantly available, which suggests that Apple might be planning to sell through its current stock even after introducing an upgraded model. Historically, Apple has managed its inventory to align with the release cycles of its products, reducing shipments of older units to make room for the latest offerings.
Expected changes coming to the next-generation iPad Air include the more powerful M2 chip and an additional 12.9-inch display size option, while the iPad Pro is rumored to receive OLED display technology, the M3 chip, and new accessories. The refreshed iPad Air and iPad Pro models are now expected to be announced during the second week of May.
Popular Stories
The lead developer of the multi-emulator app Provenance has told iMore that his team is working towards releasing the app on the App Store, but he did not provide a timeframe. Provenance is a frontend for many existing emulators, and it would allow iPhone and Apple TV users to emulate games released for a wide variety of classic game consoles, including the original PlayStation, GameCube, Wii,...
Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories, according to the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kosutami explained that Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories due to its poor durability. The company may move to another non-leather material for its premium accessories in the future. Kosutami has revealed...
Game emulator apps have come and gone since Apple announced App Store support for them on April 5, but now popular game emulator Delta from developer Riley Testut is available for download. Testut is known as the developer behind GBA4iOS, an open-source emulator that was available for a brief time more than a decade ago. GBA4iOS led to Delta, an emulator that has been available outside of...
The upcoming iOS 17.5 update for the iPhone includes only a few new user-facing features, but hidden code changes reveal some additional possibilities. Below, we have recapped everything new in the iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 beta so far. Web Distribution Starting with the second beta of iOS 17.5, eligible developers are able to distribute their iOS apps to iPhone users located in the EU...
Top Rated Comments
Currently, Gurman is most likely Apple's biggest threat in terms of leakage.
As soon as they find those few people, all these rumours will be over.