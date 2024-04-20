Top Stories: Nintendo Emulators on App Store, Two New iOS 17 Features, and More

It was a big week for retro gaming fans, as iPhone users are starting to reap the rewards of Apple's recent change to allow retro game emulators on the App Store.



This week also saw a new iOS 17.5 beta that will support web-based app distribution in the EU, the debut of the first hotels to allow for direct AirPlay streaming to room TVs, a fresh rumor about the impending iPad Air update, and more details on the sequence of Apple's M4-based Mac updates starting later this year, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Delta Game Emulator Now Available From App Store on iPhone

A few weeks after Apple updated its App Review Guidelines to allow retro game console emulator apps, the popular Nintendo emulator Delta is now available in the App Store. Delta can emulate games released for many older Nintendo consoles, including the NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, and all Game Boy models.



We published an article explaining key facts about emulators in the App Store and the legality of downloading games.



New iOS 17.5 Beta Lets EU iPhone Users Download Apps Directly From Websites

Starting with the second beta of iOS 17.5, released this week, large developers in the EU can now distribute apps directly on the web instead of through the App Store or an alternative app marketplace.



To be eligible for this new Web Distribution feature, Apple says a developer must meet several requirements, including having an app that had more than one million annual installs on iOS in the EU in the prior calendar year.



iOS 17's New AirPlay Feature for Hotel Room TVs Begins Rolling Out

Apple has announced that AirPlay is now available at around 60 hotels operated by IHG Hotels & Resorts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.



At hotels that offer the feature, guests can scan a unique QR code on their room's TV to establish an AirPlay connection, allowing them to wirelessly stream content from their iPhone or iPad. For example, they could stream Apple TV+ or Netflix shows, listen to music on Apple Music or Spotify, play games on Apple Arcade, or work out with Apple Fitness+.



iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro: 30 Rumored Upgrades Compared

While the iPhone 16 lineup is still months away from being announced, there are already many rumors about the four devices that have been circulating for months.



If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max model, and will be considering upgrading to the iPhone 16 Pro family, check out our new comparison chart that outlines over 30 rumored new features and changes for the iPhone 16 Pro models, and if you're an iPhone 15 or 15 Plus user, we're tracking over 15 changes expected for the iPhone 16 models.



12.9-Inch iPad Air Now Rumored to Feature Mini-LED Display

The rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air that is expected to be announced in May will be equipped with a mini-LED display like the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to info shared this week by Ross Young, CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants.



The existing 10.9-inch iPad Air is equipped with a standard LCD panel, and the move to mini-LED technology for the 12.9-inch model would provide increased brightness for HDR content, deeper blacks, and more.



M4 Macs Are Expected to Launch in This Order Starting Later This Year

In his Power On newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined the order in which he expects Macs with the M4 family of chips to be released.



Gurman said the entire Mac lineup will be updated with the M4 chip or higher-end variants, starting with the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini between late 2024 and early 2025, followed by the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro between the spring and end of 2025.



