M4 Macs Are Expected to Launch in This Order Starting Later This Year
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that the first Macs with M4 series chips will be released later this year, with more models to follow next year. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman shared a more specific roadmap for these Macs.
Here is the order in which Gurman expects the Macs to launch:
1. A low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4, coming around the end of 2024.
2. A 24-inch iMac with the M4, also expected around the end of the year.
3. New 14-inch and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pros with M4 Pro/Max chips, due between the end of 2024 and early 2025.
4. A Mac mini in both M4 and M4 Pro configurations, coming between the end of 2024 and early 2025.
5. New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs, slated for around spring 2025.
6. A Mac Studio with a high-end M4 chip, coming around the middle of 2025.
7. A Mac Pro with an M4 Ultra chip, due in the second half of 2025.
Gurman reiterated that Apple has internally tested an M3 Ultra chip, which would be suitable for the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro, but he said it is "all but assured that at least some of Apple's high-end desktops" will skip the M3 chip series.
Gurman said that Apple will emphasize the artificial intelligence capabilities of the M4 chip series.
Popular Stories
iOS 18 is expected to be the "biggest" update in the iPhone's history. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 18 is rumored to include new generative AI features for Siri and many apps, and Apple plans to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience between iPhones and Android devices. The update is also expected to introduce a more...
Apple's iPhone 16 Plus may come in seven colors that either build upon the existing five colors in the standard iPhone 15 lineup or recast them in a new finish, based on a new rumor out of China. According to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed focus digital, Apple's upcoming larger 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus model will come in the following colors, compared to the colors currently available for the...
Apple will begin updating its Mac lineup with M4 chips in late 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The M4 chip will be focused on improving performance for artificial intelligence capabilities. Last year, Apple introduced the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips all at once in October, so it's possible we could see the M4 lineup come during the same time frame. Gurman says that the entire...
Apple's hardware roadmap was in the news this week, with things hopefully firming up for a launch of updated iPad Pro and iPad Air models next month while we look ahead to the other iPad models and a full lineup of M4-based Macs arriving starting later this year. We also heard some fresh rumors about iOS 18, due to be unveiled at WWDC in a couple of months, while we took a look at how things ...
Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including new all-time low prices on the M3 MacBook Air, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an...
Top Rated Comments