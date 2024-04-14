M4 Macs Are Expected to Launch in This Order Starting Later This Year

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that the first Macs with M4 series chips will be released later this year, with more models to follow next year. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman shared a more specific roadmap for these Macs.



Here is the order in which Gurman expects the Macs to launch:

1. A low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4, coming around the end of 2024.

2. A 24-inch iMac with the M4, also expected around the end of the year.

3. New 14-inch and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pros with M4 Pro/Max chips, due between the end of 2024 and early 2025.

4. A Mac mini in both M4 and M4 Pro configurations, coming between the end of 2024 and early 2025.

5. New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs, slated for around spring 2025.

6. A Mac Studio with a high-end M4 chip, coming around the middle of 2025.

7. A Mac Pro with an M4 Ultra chip, due in the second half of 2025.

Gurman reiterated that Apple has internally tested an M3 Ultra chip, which would be suitable for the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro, but he said it is "all but assured that at least some of Apple's high-end desktops" will skip the M3 chip series.

Gurman said that Apple will emphasize the artificial intelligence capabilities of the M4 chip series.