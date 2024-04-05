Apple Updates App Store Guidelines to Permit Game Emulators, Website Links in EU Music Apps

by

Apple today updated its App Store guidelines to comply with an anti-steering mandate levied by the European Commission. Music streaming apps like Spotify are now permitted to include a link or buy button that leads to a website with information about alternative music purchasing options, though this is only permitted in the European Economic Area.

iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

Music Streaming Services Entitlements: music streaming apps in specific regions can use Music Streaming Services Entitlements to include a link (which may take the form of a buy button) to the developer's website that informs users of other ways to purchase digital music content or services. These entitlements also permit music streaming app developers to invite users to provide their email address for the express purpose of sending them a link to the developer's website to purchase digital music content or services. Learn more about these entitlements.

In accordance with the entitlement agreements, the link may inform users about where and how to purchase those in-app purchase items, and the price of such items. The entitlements are limited to use only in the iOS or iPadOS App Store in specific storefronts. In all other storefronts, streaming music apps and their metadata may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase.

The European Commission in March fined Apple $2 billion for anti-competitive conduct against rival music streaming services. The fine also came with a requirement that Apple "remove the anti-steering provisions" from its App Store rules, which Apple has now done. Apple is restricted from repeating the infringement or adopting similar practices in the future, though it is worth noting that Apple plans to appeal the decision.

Apple has accused Spotify of manipulating the European Commission to get the rules of the ‌App Store‌ rewritten in its favor. "They want to use Apple's tools and technologies, distribute on the ‌App Store‌, and benefit from the trust we've built with users - and pay Apple nothing for it," Apple complained following the ruling.

In addition to updating its streaming music rules, Apple today also added games from retro game console emulator apps to the list of permitted software allowable under guideline 4.7. Guideline 4.7 permits apps to offer HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, game emulators, and plug-ins.

Apps may offer certain software that is not embedded in the binary, specifically HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, and plug-ins. Additionally, retro game console emulator apps can offer to download games. You are responsible for all such software offered in your app, including ensuring that such software complies with these Guidelines and all applicable laws.

Game emulators have managed to sneak onto the ‌App Store‌ several times over the years by using hidden functionality, but Apple has not explicitly permitted them until now. The rule change that allows for game emulators is worldwide, as is support for apps that offer mini apps and mini games.

Tags: App Store, App Store Review Guidelines, European Union, Spotify

Top Rated Comments

Spock Avatar
Spock
27 minutes ago at 01:03 pm

but the assumption is that most game emulators still won’t be allowed due to copyright law, correct?
Most of the time, the emulator is not in violation, it is obtaining ROMS that creates the issues.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lyrics23 Avatar
Lyrics23
21 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Good to see the regulations working as intended.

With even the threat of possible competition offering something Apple don’t, seeing Apple open up their app store to new categories of apps is a step in the right direction. Competition based on merit, not market dominance.

Edit: and worldwide implementation as a bonus; likely because they don’t want the publicity of decently regulated markets having exclusive access to things to things unavailable elsewhere.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
31 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
Game emulators has been something that I have missed from my days of Android, I think that will be a fun addition. I am shocked that Apple will allow it to be honest.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
20 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
Wowwwww so all of the excuses for no emulators have been nonsense all along? Who’da thunk?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
31 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
Wow. This is the biggest reason I want to sideload. If this is for real and not still restricted somehow, this will be big!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
31 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
but the assumption is that most game emulators still won’t be allowed due to copyright law, correct?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday April 2, 2024 7:50 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
Read Full Article
iOS 18 Camera App Possible Leak 16x9 1

Alleged iOS 18 Design Resource Reveals visionOS-Like Redesign [Updated]

Tuesday April 2, 2024 8:19 am PDT by
A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app. Alleged iOS 18 design resource. MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps ...
Read Full Article168 comments
Amazon Astro

Apple Exploring 'Mobile Robot' That 'Follows Users Around Their Homes'

Wednesday April 3, 2024 12:21 pm PDT by
Apple is exploring various "personal robotics" projects in an effort to create its "next big thing," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Amazon's Astro robot One of these projects is described as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes," while another is said to be an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around":Engineers at Apple have...
Read Full Article253 comments
hey siri banner apple

Apple Researchers Reveal New AI System That Can Beat GPT-4

Tuesday April 2, 2024 5:52 am PDT by
Apple researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system named ReALM (Reference Resolution as Language Modeling) that aims to radically enhance how voice assistants understand and respond to commands. In a research paper (via VentureBeat), Apple outlines a new system for how large language models tackle reference resolution, which involves deciphering ambiguous references to...
Read Full Article95 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

Apple Suppliers Say New iPads Have Been 'Repeatedly Postponed'

Thursday April 4, 2024 8:03 am PDT by
It has been nearly 18 months since Apple last updated its iPad lineup, and customers are anxiously waiting for new models to be announced. For months, there have been rumors about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but the estimated timeframe for their release has been repeatedly pushed back from March to April to May. In defense of these rumors, it does sound like Apple has experienced...
Read Full Article142 comments
apple card savings account feature

Apple Card Savings Account to Receive First-Ever Interest Rate Decrease

Monday April 1, 2024 2:34 pm PDT by
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...
Read Full Article35 comments