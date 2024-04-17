Delta Game Emulator Now Available on iPhone

by

Game emulator apps have come and gone since Apple announced App Store support for them on April 5, but now popular game emulator Delta from developer Riley Testut is available for download.

Delta Feature
Testut is known as the developer behind GBA4iOS, an open-source emulator that was available on the App Store for a brief time more than a decade ago. GBA4iOS led to Delta, an emulator that has been available outside of the ‌App Store‌, but is now sanctioned by Apple.

Delta is an all-in-one emulator that supports game systems including NES, SNES, N64, Nintendo DS, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance. It works with popular game controllers, and supports cheats, save states, backups, syncing, and more. As this is Testut's longtime project, it is more polished and feature rich than other emulators that have popped up.

Other features include custom controller skins, an option to fast forward, a "hold" button for games where a button needs to be consistently held, support for Haptic Touch, and appropriate box art for imported games. Local multiplayer gaming is available, and up to four players can participate.

Earlier this week, Apple approved iGBA, a direct copy of Testut's original GBA4iOS app. iGBA made it to the top of the ‌App Store‌ charges, but Apple pulled it after learning that it was a knockoff.

Delta can be downloaded from the ‌App Store‌ for free, and it does not collect information or include ads. The app is available in the United States and other countries, but it is not available in the European Union where it is instead being offered through an alternative app marketplace. [Direct Link]

Top Rated Comments

Cchase88754321 Avatar
Cchase88754321
27 minutes ago at 10:03 am

Nintendo C and D in 3..2..1.....
Delta has been a thing for years. Nintendo never sent a C&D in that time. He’s also not charging for it, so that probably helps.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hovscorpion12 Avatar
hovscorpion12
31 minutes ago at 10:00 am
These emulators are coming and going like wine. lets see how long this one lasts. I say this gets either banned or pulled in 3 hours.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
28 minutes ago at 10:02 am
I didn't think this day would ever come.

?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Attirex Avatar
Attirex
28 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Nintendo C and D in 3..2..1.....
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cchase88754321 Avatar
Cchase88754321
28 minutes ago at 10:03 am

Not available in Italy yet.
It probably won’t be. Since Italy can get AltStore due to being in the EU
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Minato1990 Avatar
Minato1990
27 minutes ago at 10:03 am

Nintendo C and D in 3..2..1.....
Well I have it downloaded already on my iPhone they can't stop me anymore bwahahaha
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

iOS 18 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Friday April 12, 2024 11:11 am PDT by
iOS 18 is expected to be the "biggest" update in the iPhone's history. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 18 is rumored to include new generative AI features for Siri and many apps, and Apple plans to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience between iPhones and Android devices. The update is also expected to introduce a more...
Read Full Article
iGBA Feature

Game Boy Emulator for iPhone Now Available in App Store Following Rule Change [Removed]

Sunday April 14, 2024 8:06 am PDT by
A week after Apple updated its App Review Guidelines to permit retro game console emulators, a Game Boy emulator for the iPhone called iGBA has appeared in the App Store worldwide. The emulator is already one of the top free apps on the App Store charts. It was not entirely clear if Apple would allow emulators to work with all and any games, but iGBA is able to load any Game Boy ROMs that...
Read Full Article106 comments
iGBA Feature

Apple Removes Game Boy Emulator iGBA From App Store Due to Spam and Copyright Violations

Sunday April 14, 2024 9:22 pm PDT by
Apple today said it removed Game Boy emulator iGBA from the App Store for violating the company's App Review Guidelines related to spam (section 4.3) and copyright (section 5.2), but it did not provide any specific details. iGBA was a copycat version of developer Riley Testut's open-source GBA4iOS app. The emulator rose to the top of the App Store charts following its release this weekend,...
Read Full Article135 comments
iOS NES Emulator Bimmy Feature

NES Emulator for iPhone and iPad Now Available on App Store [Removed]

Tuesday April 16, 2024 11:33 am PDT by
The first approved Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) emulator for the iPhone and iPad was made available on the App Store today following Apple's rule change. The emulator is called Bimmy, and it was developed by Tom Salvo. On the App Store, Bimmy is described as a tool for testing and playing public domain/"homebrew" games created for the NES, but the app allows you to load ROMs for any...
Read Full Article212 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

Apple's First AI Features in iOS 18 Reportedly Won't Use Cloud Servers

Sunday April 14, 2024 9:52 am PDT by
Apple's first set of new AI features planned for iOS 18 will not rely on cloud servers at all, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "As the world awaits Apple's big AI unveiling on June 10, it looks like the initial wave of features will work entirely on device," said Gurman, in the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today. "That means there's no cloud processing component to the...
Read Full Article82 comments
m3 mbp space black

M4 Macs Are Expected to Launch in This Order Starting Later This Year

Sunday April 14, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that the first Macs with M4 series chips will be released later this year, with more models to follow next year. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman shared a more specific roadmap for these Macs. Here is the order in which Gurman expects the Macs to launch:1. A low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4, coming around the end of 2024. 2. A 24-inch ...
Read Full Article257 comments
new best buy blue

Best Buy Opens Up Sitewide Sale With Record Low Prices on M3 MacBook Air, iPad, and Much More

Saturday April 13, 2024 7:41 am PDT by
Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including new all-time low prices on the M3 MacBook Air, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an...
Read Full Article40 comments
top stories 13apr2024

Top Stories: M4 Mac Roadmap Leaked, New iPads in Second Week of May, and More

Saturday April 13, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's hardware roadmap was in the news this week, with things hopefully firming up for a launch of updated iPad Pro and iPad Air models next month while we look ahead to the other iPad models and a full lineup of M4-based Macs arriving starting later this year. We also heard some fresh rumors about iOS 18, due to be unveiled at WWDC in a couple of months, while we took a look at how things ...
Read Full Article46 comments