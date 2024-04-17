Delta Game Emulator Now Available on iPhone

Game emulator apps have come and gone since Apple announced App Store support for them on April 5, but now popular game emulator Delta from developer Riley Testut is available for download.



Testut is known as the developer behind GBA4iOS, an open-source emulator that was available on the App Store for a brief time more than a decade ago. GBA4iOS led to Delta, an emulator that has been available outside of the ‌App Store‌, but is now sanctioned by Apple.

Delta is an all-in-one emulator that supports game systems including NES, SNES, N64, Nintendo DS, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance. It works with popular game controllers, and supports cheats, save states, backups, syncing, and more. As this is Testut's longtime project, it is more polished and feature rich than other emulators that have popped up.

Other features include custom controller skins, an option to fast forward, a "hold" button for games where a button needs to be consistently held, support for Haptic Touch, and appropriate box art for imported games. Local multiplayer gaming is available, and up to four players can participate.

Earlier this week, Apple approved iGBA, a direct copy of Testut's original GBA4iOS app. iGBA made it to the top of the ‌App Store‌ charges, but Apple pulled it after learning that it was a knockoff.

Delta can be downloaded from the ‌App Store‌ for free, and it does not collect information or include ads. The app is available in the United States and other countries, but it is not available in the European Union where it is instead being offered through an alternative app marketplace. [Direct Link]