Top Stories: iOS 18's Generative AI Features to Rely on Google?, Latest on New iPads, and More

We're getting closer to the launch of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, while rumors about iOS 18 are continuing to ramp up with this week's surprise revelation that Apple has been talking to Google and others about potentially helping power the generative AI features expected to be a major part of this year's update.

combine images
Other news this week saw the release of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 updates with bug fixes, but we're still awaiting an update to address some of the problems introduced in macOS 14.4 earlier this month. We've also been continuing to keep our eye on the iPhone 16 lineup due in September and upcoming AirPods updates, so read on for details on all of these stories!

iOS 18: Apple in Talks With Google to Bring Gemini AI Features to iPhone

Apple is in active discussions with Google to license some of its Gemini generative AI technology for the iPhone starting as early as iOS 18 later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has also been talking to OpenAI and Baidu about their generative AI models.

google gemini
iOS 18 is widely rumored to include new generative AI features for Siri and a range of built-in Apple apps on the iPhone, including Messages, Apple Music, Health, Shortcuts, Pages, Keynote, Numbers, and others.

New iPads Likely to Begin Shipping in April

Apple's new iPad Pro models with OLED displays will likely begin shipping to customers in April, according to Ross Young, CEO of display industry research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants.

M3 iPad Feature 3
Young expects Apple to announce new iPads in late March or early April. Alongside the new iPad Pro models, he also expects an updated 10.9-inch iPad Air and a first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air to be released.

Apple Releases iOS 17.4.1 Update for iPhone

Apple this week released iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.4.1 for the iPad. The minor software updates includes bug fixes and security improvements, such as a fix for a QR code issue on the iPad.

iOS 17
We're still waiting on the first beta of iOS 17.5 to be released as of the time this newsletter was sent out. That update is expected to introduce a new Web Distribution option for qualifying iPhone apps in the EU.

Every iPhone 16 Rumor We've Covered So Far

While the iPhone 16 series is still months away from being unveiled, there are already many rumored features and changes for the devices.

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature
We've recently updated our list of every iPhone 16 rumor that we have covered so far, so be sure to check it out for the latest expectations. One recent rumor is even thinner bezels for the iPhone 16 models.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series in September.

macOS Sonoma 14.4: Reasons Not to Update

Since Apple unveiled macOS Sonoma 14.4 earlier this month, the transition to the latest software update has not been entirely smooth for everyone, and a number of issues have been reported by users that significantly impact their daily workflow.

Reasons to Not Upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14
If you anticipate that any of these problems could significantly impact your daily operations or productivity, it may be prudent to delay updating to the latest version of macOS Sonoma until Apple addresses these concerns with a subsequent fix.

The MacRumors Show: Apple's Four Upcoming AirPods Models

On the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, our hosts Hartley Charlton and Dan Barbera discussed circulating rumors on four upcoming models of AirPods, including two variants of fourth-generation AirPods, a very minor refresh of the AirPods Max, and next-generation AirPods Pro.

The MacRumors Show FOUR New AirPods Models Coming Soon 1
Last week's episode saw Dan and Harley discussing whether the next-generation iPad Air models will be a big enough upgrade for customers. Apple is expected to release a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air, but no major design changes are expected for the mid-range tablet. Key new features expected include the M2 chip and a landscape front camera.

