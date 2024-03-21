Apple Releases iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 With Bug Fixes and Security Improvements

Apple today released iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems. The new software comes a couple of weeks after Apple released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 with app changes in the European Union, new emoji, and more.



iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. For customers who are still on iOS 16, Apple has also released an iOS 16.7.7 security update.

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 17.4.1 update includes important security updates and bug fixes.

Apple will likely begin testing iOS 17.5 in the near future, with betas expected to come out in the next two weeks.