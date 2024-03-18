New iPads Likely to Begin Shipping in April

Apple's new iPad Pro models with OLED displays will likely begin shipping to customers in April, according to information shared today by Ross Young, CEO of display industry research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also suggested that the new iPad Pro models might not ship until "deeper" into April in his Power On newsletter on Sunday:

I've repeatedly said that new software for the iPad Pro — a variant of iPadOS 17.4 designed for the updated models — won’t be complete until the end of March or even sometime in April. Once the OS is finished, Apple needs to send it off to the factories to be installed on the new hardware. That process could last a couple weeks, probably taking us deeper into next month.

Young expects Apple to announce the new iPad Pro models in "late March or early April," so the devices could still be unveiled later this month. Gurman has also said that an announcement is possible as early as the "end of March."

Young reiterated that Apple plans to launch a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air as well, and it will likely be announced alongside the new iPad Pro models.