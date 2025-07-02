Foldable iPhone Development Progressing Ahead of 2026 Launch

Apple moved its long-rumored foldable iPhone into its prototyping phase with suppliers last month ahead of a launch scheduled for next year, DigiTimes reports.

According to supply chain sources speaking to DigiTimes, Apple began its initial Prototype 1 (P1) phase in June. The device should complete prototype testing by the end of 2025 and then proceed to the Engineering Verification Test (EVT) stage, ahead of launch in the second half of 2026.

The P1 phase is followed by P2 and P3 phases before EVT. Each prototyping stage takes around two months. During this time, Apple's supply chain partners conduct limited trial runs before handing over assembly responsibilities to primary ‌iPhone‌ assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron, who will validate production yields and manufacturability.

The development status of the first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is now in line with the timeline of its other products, with P1 to P3 stages taking place around a year before Apple needs to start EVT, Design Verification Test (DVT), and eventually Mass Production (MP). The iPhone 17 lineup apparently concluded its EVT phase in the second quarter of this year.

‌DigiTimes‌ added that Apple has paused work on a foldable iPad, which was originally expected to launch around the time of the foldable ‌iPhone‌. The company's reasoning for this apparently includes manufacturing difficulties, increased production costs related to flexible display technology, and low consumer demand for big-screen foldables.

Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ is currently likely to launch alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in the fall of 2026.

Tags: DigiTimes, Foldable iPhone Guide

Top Rated Comments

H.E. Pennypacker Avatar
H.E. Pennypacker
27 minutes ago at 05:34 am
Look, we don’t need the usual “who even wants a foldable?” takes. Congrats you’re not into it. But some of us are actually pumped to see Apple finally try something different with the iPhone. Novel concept right? It’s not for everyone and that’s fine but spare us the dramatic eye rolls while we enjoy something that isn’t just the same rectangle for the 17th year in a row.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
33 minutes ago at 05:27 am
The tech enthusiast in me is eager to see what Apple ends up with, if it happens. Of course Apple would be blamed for not releasing a rumored product if the manufacturers cannot successfully produce something up to standards.

And if it actually happens, then another part of my brain is dreading all the coverage, drop tests, torture tests, ugly attempts at making protective cases, and the never ending arguments about its use and its very existence, yada yada.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
22 minutes ago at 05:39 am

I don’t see the allure of a foldable iPhone as well.
Then you don’t see the allure of an iPad either.

Take price and durability out of the equation and you have no reason to not want a folding iPhone. Why wouldn’t you want an iPad in your pocket? It’s just going to take a few revisions to improve and get to where it will be more mainstream. But Apple has to start somewhere to get there. The current folding Android phones and the next gen ones coming this summer are just as thin as flagship phones and just a hair heavier. They are already very popular with frequent flyers. I see them all the time on airplanes. Just give it time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
17 minutes ago at 05:43 am

and the hardware is no-compromise flagship appropriate
This has been my biggest issue with flip/fold phones so far. They're priced like flagship phones, but the hardware/experience has been pretty mid-range IMO. I enjoyed the form factor of my Z Flip, but the overall experience was definitely not worth the asking price.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EllZ89 Avatar
EllZ89
54 minutes ago at 05:07 am
I can’t say I’m too interested in a foldable phone so far. I’m hoping that when they do release it they won’t intentionally hinder the original/non foldable iPhone “too much”. As long as the candy bar iPhone still has the top camera then I’m not budging.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
okkibs Avatar
okkibs
41 minutes ago at 05:19 am
If the inner screen has a Tandem OLED and the hardware is no-compromise flagship appropriate (not 12 gigs of RAM or any of that nonsense) I'm willing to replace my iPhone and iPad Pro M4 with a foldable iPhone. At the very least the inner screen needs to support the Pencil Pro I already own.

If it can't replace my iPad Pro M4 then it's not worth the two grand for me.

It really needs to be rock solid like my current iPhone. Not those easily scratchable inner screens with a clearly visible crease that have been around in other foldables for years and can sometimes brick themselves from everyday dust and dirt.


I don’t see the allure of a foldable iPhone as well.
For me the allure is replacing my iPhone and iPad with one device that can do it all. At the bare minimum I need my Pencil Pro to be supported on the inner screen that needs to be Tandem OLED. Full iPadOS support like the new display modes of iPadOS 26 need to be available as well.

If it's merely an iPhone with a bigger inner screen then it's of no use to me. At the suggested price point it needs to be more than a big iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments