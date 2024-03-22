Best Apple Deals of the Week: Amazon's Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Ushers In Major Discounts on AirPods, M1 iMac, and More

You'll find most of this week's best deals at Amazon thanks to its new Big Spring Sale, including low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and M1 iMacs. There are also notable discounts on Anker and Jackery accessories during this event.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide during this Springtime Prime Day
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon this week kicked off the "Big Spring Sale," which is set to run all weekend and end on Monday, March 25. Similar to past Prime Days, there are hundreds of deals to be discovered during this sitewide event, and many of the deals we're highlighting in this post are from the Big Spring Sale. For more specific information, you can check out our original post.

AirPods Pro 2

airpods pro 2 new blue

  • What's the deal? Get $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00

Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00 during the Big Spring Sale, which is now a solid second-best price on the headphones. This model was briefly available for $179.99 this week, and it's possible that price could come back before the event ends on Monday.

Jackery

jackery new blue

  • What's the deal? Get low prices on Jackery products
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus for $99.99

Another set of deals you can find during the Amazon Big Spring Sale are discounts on Jackery power stations, starting at just $99.99 for the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station. You can find the full list of Jackery devices on sale below.

Anker

anker new blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker portable speakers, batteries, and more
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $63.99

Soundcore Motion X600 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $149.98

In addition to all of the Jackery deals, you can still find quite a few Anker markdowns on Amazon right now. We've highlighted some of the best sales below, but be sure to read our original article for all of the best discounts.

iMac

imac new blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $651 off M1 iMac
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

M1 iMac (256GB) for $898.98

M1 iMac (512GB) for $1,048.97

Expercom this week introduced steep discounts on the M1 24-inch iMac on Amazon, offering up to $651 off select models. These deals are all-time low prices across the board and perfect for anyone who needs to upgrade from an Intel-based iMac and doesn't necessarily need the newest M3 models.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

