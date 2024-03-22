Best Apple Deals of the Week: Amazon's Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Ushers In Major Discounts on AirPods, M1 iMac, and More
You'll find most of this week's best deals at Amazon thanks to its new Big Spring Sale, including low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and M1 iMacs. There are also notable discounts on Anker and Jackery accessories during this event.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale
- What's the deal? Save sitewide during this Springtime Prime Day
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week kicked off the "Big Spring Sale," which is set to run all weekend and end on Monday, March 25. Similar to past Prime Days, there are hundreds of deals to be discovered during this sitewide event, and many of the deals we're highlighting in this post are from the Big Spring Sale. For more specific information, you can check out our original post.
AirPods Pro 2
- What's the deal? Get $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00 during the Big Spring Sale, which is now a solid second-best price on the headphones. This model was briefly available for $179.99 this week, and it's possible that price could come back before the event ends on Monday.
Jackery
- What's the deal? Get low prices on Jackery products
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Another set of deals you can find during the Amazon Big Spring Sale are discounts on Jackery power stations, starting at just $99.99 for the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station. You can find the full list of Jackery devices on sale below.
- Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station - $99.99, down from $149.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station - $449.00 with on-page coupon, down from $579.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 1000 Plus - $698.99, down from $799.00
- Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station - $1,199.00, down from $1,899.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 2000 Plus - $1,199.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,599.00
Anker
- What's the deal? Save on Anker portable speakers, batteries, and more
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
In addition to all of the Jackery deals, you can still find quite a few Anker markdowns on Amazon right now. We've highlighted some of the best sales below, but be sure to read our original article for all of the best discounts.
- Nano Portable Charger with Built-In Lightning Connector - $18.99, down from $29.99
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $34.99 with a Prime membership, down from $49.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $157.24 with on-page coupon, down from $184.99
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $109.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station - $749.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,098.00
- SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station - $1,399.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,999.00
iMac
- What's the deal? Take up to $651 off M1 iMac
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Expercom this week introduced steep discounts on the M1 24-inch iMac on Amazon, offering up to $651 off select models. These deals are all-time low prices across the board and perfect for anyone who needs to upgrade from an Intel-based iMac and doesn't necessarily need the newest M3 models.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.