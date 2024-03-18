Anker and Jackery Introduce Discounts on Portable Power Stations, Bluetooth Speakers, and More

Anker and Jackery are kicking off the week with discounts on portable power stations, as well as a wide array of wall chargers and other USB-C accessories. All of the products in this sale can be found on Amazon, and some will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price

Highlights of Jackery's deals include the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station, available for just $99.99, down from $149.00. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output. For these Jackery products, you can enter the code JAPLUS05 on Amazon and get an extra 5 percent discount when you purchase over $1,000 through March 25.

Switching to the Anker deals, some of the best markdowns can be found on the company's Soundcore brand of Bluetooth speakers. You can get the Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $63.99, down from $79.99, and the Soundcore Motion X600 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $149.98, down from $199.99. Anker also has a huge collection of batteries, cables, hubs, and more on sale.

