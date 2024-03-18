Anker and Jackery Introduce Discounts on Portable Power Stations, Bluetooth Speakers, and More
Anker and Jackery are kicking off the week with discounts on portable power stations, as well as a wide array of wall chargers and other USB-C accessories. All of the products in this sale can be found on Amazon, and some will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Highlights of Jackery's deals include the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station, available for just $99.99, down from $149.00. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output. For these Jackery products, you can enter the code JAPLUS05 on Amazon and get an extra 5 percent discount when you purchase over $1,000 through March 25.
Switching to the Anker deals, some of the best markdowns can be found on the company's Soundcore brand of Bluetooth speakers. You can get the Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $63.99, down from $79.99, and the Soundcore Motion X600 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $149.98, down from $199.99. Anker also has a huge collection of batteries, cables, hubs, and more on sale.
Jackery
- Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station - $99.99, down from $149.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station - $479.00 with on-page coupon, down from $579.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 1000 Plus - $698.99, down from $799.00
- Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station - $1,199.00, down from $1,899.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 2000 Plus - $1,199.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,599.00
Anker
Audio
- Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $63.99, down from $79.99
- Soundcore Motion X600 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $149.98, down from $199.99
Portable Batteries
- Nano Portable Charger with Built-In Lightning Connector - $18.99, down from $29.99
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $37.99 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $157.24 with on-page coupon, down from $184.99
Power Stations
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $109.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station - $749.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,098.00
- SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station - $1,399.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,999.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $13.99, down from $16.99
- 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $33.99 with on-page coupon, down from $55.99
- 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $42.99, down from $74.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $45.99, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $49.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $15.99, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $75.00, down from $149.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.