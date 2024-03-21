AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Hit New Record Low Price of $179.99 on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case have hit a new all-time low price of $179.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00. This deal has arrived during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which also includes great discounts on iPads, Anker accessories, and much more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. Amazon estimates a delivery window between March 23 and March 26 if ordered today.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories. Additionally, we track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.