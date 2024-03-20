Amazon's Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Debuts Big Discounts on Apple Devices, Anker Accessories, and More

Amazon this week is hosting a "Big Spring Sale," which includes deals and offers on everything from Apple devices to clothes, kitchen electronics, furniture, and much more. The new event is set to run through March 25, so you'll have a few days of discounts to shop, with new markdowns appearing every day.

We're focusing on the tech-related discounts during the Big Spring Sale, and in the first list below you can find all of the highlights of the electronics category for the event. You'll also find specific deals on iPads and AirPods further down, as well as the best Anker and Jackery deals.

Apple

AirPods



Amazon has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00, and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00, down from $249.00. In regards to the latter deal, this is a match of the all-time low price and right now only Amazon has the deal.

Apple Pencil 2



The all-time low price on the Apple Pencil 2 has returned for the Big Spring Sale, available for $79.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

iPad



Both the 9th and 10th generation iPads are seeing all-time low prices on Amazon this week, starting at $249.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th gen tablet and reaching up to $100 off select models.

iPad Air



For the iPad Air, you can get every Wi-Fi model on sale for a record low price on Amazon. These tablets are reaching up to $150 off original prices.

