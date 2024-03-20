Amazon's Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Debuts Big Discounts on Apple Devices, Anker Accessories, and More

Amazon this week is hosting a "Big Spring Sale," which includes deals and offers on everything from Apple devices to clothes, kitchen electronics, furniture, and much more. The new event is set to run through March 25, so you'll have a few days of discounts to shop, with new markdowns appearing every day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We're focusing on the tech-related discounts during the Big Spring Sale, and in the first list below you can find all of the highlights of the electronics category for the event. You'll also find specific deals on iPads and AirPods further down, as well as the best Anker and Jackery deals.

SITEWIDE DEALS
Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Apple

AirPods

airpods spring sale
Amazon has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00, and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00, down from $249.00. In regards to the latter deal, this is a match of the all-time low price and right now only Amazon has the deal.

$30 OFF
AirPods 2 for $99.00

$60 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00

Apple Pencil 2

apple pencil spring sale
The all-time low price on the Apple Pencil 2 has returned for the Big Spring Sale, available for $79.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

$50 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $79.00

iPad

ipad spring sale
Both the 9th and 10th generation iPads are seeing all-time low prices on Amazon this week, starting at $249.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th gen tablet and reaching up to $100 off select models.

$80 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.00

$100 OFF
9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $379.00

$100 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $349.00

$100 OFF
10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

iPad Air

ipad air spring sale
For the iPad Air, you can get every Wi-Fi model on sale for a record low price on Amazon. These tablets are reaching up to $150 off original prices.

$150 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

$149 OFF
iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $599.99

Anker

anker spring sale

Audio

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Jackery

jackery spring sale

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

