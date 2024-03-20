Amazon's Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Debuts Big Discounts on Apple Devices, Anker Accessories, and More
Amazon this week is hosting a "Big Spring Sale," which includes deals and offers on everything from Apple devices to clothes, kitchen electronics, furniture, and much more. The new event is set to run through March 25, so you'll have a few days of discounts to shop, with new markdowns appearing every day.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
We're focusing on the tech-related discounts during the Big Spring Sale, and in the first list below you can find all of the highlights of the electronics category for the event. You'll also find specific deals on iPads and AirPods further down, as well as the best Anker and Jackery deals.
- Sonos Devices - Up to 20% off
- Anker - Up to 43% off
- Fire TV Devices - Up to 40% off
- Samsung Monitors - Up to 43% off
- Bose Headphones and Speakers - Up to 17% off
- Soundcore Headphones - Up to 50% off
- Google Security Cameras and Doorbells - Up to 22% off
- JBL Speakers - Up to 15% off
Apple
AirPods
Amazon has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00, and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00, down from $249.00. In regards to the latter deal, this is a match of the all-time low price and right now only Amazon has the deal.
Apple Pencil 2
The all-time low price on the Apple Pencil 2 has returned for the Big Spring Sale, available for $79.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.
iPad
Both the 9th and 10th generation iPads are seeing all-time low prices on Amazon this week, starting at $249.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th gen tablet and reaching up to $100 off select models.
iPad Air
For the iPad Air, you can get every Wi-Fi model on sale for a record low price on Amazon. These tablets are reaching up to $150 off original prices.
Anker
Audio
- Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $63.99, down from $79.99
- Soundcore Motion X600 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $149.98, down from $199.99
Portable Batteries
- Nano Portable Charger with Built-In Lightning Connector - $18.99, down from $29.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $157.24 with on-page coupon, down from $184.99
Power Stations
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $109.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station - $749.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,098.00
- SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station - $1,399.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,999.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $13.99, down from $16.99
- 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $33.99 with on-page coupon, down from $55.99
- 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $42.99, down from $74.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $45.99, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $49.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $15.99, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $75.00, down from $149.99
Jackery
- Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station - $99.99, down from $149.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station - $449.00, down from $579.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 1000 Plus - $698.99, down from $799.00
- Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station - $1,199.00, down from $1,899.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 2000 Plus - $1,199.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,599.00
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.