Apple's M1 iMacs Get Massive Discounts Via Expercom on Amazon, Get Up to $651 Off

Apple's previous generation 24-inch M1 iMacs have received steep discounts this week on Amazon, including up to $651 off select models. These deals are being offered by Expercom via their Amazon storefront.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 8-Core GPU/256GB M1 iMac, Amazon has this model for $898.98 in Blue, which is down from the original price of $1,499.00. This is a new all-time low price on the M1 iMac.

Amazon also has the 8-Core GPU/512GB M1 iMac on sale for $1,048.97, down from $1,699.00. This is another new record low price, and it's available in Blue, Pink, and Green.

Apple's M1 iMac is about three years old at this point, and it was replaced with the 24-inch M3 iMac late last year. Despite its age, this is still an Apple silicon-based machine with plenty of internal power to support your average day-to-day usage and some more basic workflows.

