Apple Stores Now Stock 14-Inch M3 MacBook Pro With 16GB of RAM

by

Apple retail stores now stock a configuration of the entry-level, M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of unified memory.

new 16 gb macbook pro configuration
The configuration, spotted by French website Consomac, is now highlighted as a standard option on Apple's website for $1,999. While the configuration itself is not new, since customers can upgrade from 8GB to 16GB of memory with a $200 build-to-order upgrade, the presence of a new default option offering this configuration allows customers to purchase an M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of memory without any hardware upgrades. Most notably, it also means that the 16GB machine will be stocked by Apple retail stores and third-party retailers for the first time.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro 14 & 16"
Buyer's Guide: 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

TheIguana Avatar
TheIguana
41 minutes ago at 06:34 am
This being news worthy kinda exemplifies how insane it is that Apple sells a decently expensive entry-level config laptop today with a paltry 8GB of RAM.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
attohs Avatar
attohs
43 minutes ago at 06:32 am
I predict the M4 base RAM will be 12GB for the iMac, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iPad Pros. 16GB for the MacBook Pro.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmylrea Avatar
dmylrea
34 minutes ago at 06:42 am

Just goes to show that the 8 GB “entry-level” MacBook Pro option isn’t a huge seller…

Can’t believe it, another consumer-friendly move by Apple!
I hope that is sarcasm...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rp2011 Avatar
rp2011
6 minutes ago at 07:09 am
They really screwed up the 14" entry level MacBook Pro this year. It used be be the best bang for the buck, and now you have this mess. Go back to the way it was for gods sake.

I am actually concerned they will screw up the new base M3 Mac Studios with these sort of meth-head schemes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
44 minutes ago at 06:32 am
Phewwwww at last, onwards to the next moanathon :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adelphos33 Avatar
Adelphos33
43 minutes ago at 06:32 am
Apple retail stores have always stocked 16 GB, 1 TB models of the 13 inch MacBook Pro (and also certain MacBook Air models). They weren’t sold online, however, and you are right that they can now be sold by third parties
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Source: Apple to Announce New Products This Week

Sunday March 3, 2024 11:38 am PST by
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Read Full Article226 comments
Apple MacBook Air 2 up hero 240304

Apple Announces New MacBook Air Models With M3 Chip

Monday March 4, 2024 5:04 am PST by
Apple today announced new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip, improved external display support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. Apple says that the new MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 model and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. With a faster and more efficient Neural Engine, Apple says that the MacBook Air continues to be "the best consumer laptop for...
Read Full Article426 comments
iPad Air 12

Gurman: No Apple Event Planned for Upcoming iPads and Macs

Sunday March 3, 2024 5:09 am PST by
Apple does not plan to hold a traditional event to unveil new iPads and Macs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said Apple plans to announce the products on its website with a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns." If this plan is accurate, we can expect the new products to be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website. Gurman expects Apple to...
Read Full Article180 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 With EU App Changes, New Emoji, Podcast Transcripts and More

Tuesday March 5, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. The software updates come over a month after Apple released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article158 comments
iOS 17

Apple Expected to Release iOS 17.4 This Week With These New Features

Sunday March 3, 2024 4:32 pm PST by
iOS 17.4 is expected to be released to all users this week. The update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone, as outlined below. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, and an iMessage security upgrade. The update also adds new emoji, introduces Apple Cash virtual card numbers, further...
Read Full Article