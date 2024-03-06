Apple Stores Now Stock 14-Inch M3 MacBook Pro With 16GB of RAM
Apple retail stores now stock a configuration of the entry-level, M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of unified memory.
The configuration, spotted by French website Consomac, is now highlighted as a standard option on Apple's website for $1,999. While the configuration itself is not new, since customers can upgrade from 8GB to 16GB of memory with a $200 build-to-order upgrade, the presence of a new default option offering this configuration allows customers to purchase an M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of memory without any hardware upgrades. Most notably, it also means that the 16GB machine will be stocked by Apple retail stores and third-party retailers for the first time.
