Apple's 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air on Sale for $949 at Best Buy ($150 Off)

Apple's 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air has dropped to $949.00 today on Best Buy, down from $1,099.00. Best Buy offers free next-day shipping as well as in-store pickup for most locations, and has all four colors of Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight at this price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a second-best price on the 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air and it's been a few months since we last tracked an all-time low price on this model. MacBook Air deals in 2024 have so far been focused on the 15-inch M2 models, so if you've been waiting for a markdown on the 13.6-inch M2 computer, now is a great time to buy.

Best Buy also has the 512GB model of the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale, available for $1,199.00, down from $1,399.00. Compared to past sales, this is a second-best price and still a solid discount on the 2022 notebook.

