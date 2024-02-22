OWC Introduces New Discounts on Thunderbolt Docks, Mac Memory Upgrade Kits, and More
Today we're tracking a new sale at OWC with notable discounts on Mac accessories including Thunderbolt docks, USB-C hubs, external drives and enclosures, internal memory upgrade kits for Mac, and more. Most products are in stock and ready to ship out today, and OWC offers free shipping on orders $149.00 and over.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Highlights of the sale include a collection of Thunderbolt docks for up to $100 off. These docks allow you to easily connect a wide array of peripherals to your Mac, including two 4K displays or one 5K display with the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock.
All of the devices listed below are in new condition at OWC, although the retailer does provide various item condition options for anyone who might want to save money by purchasing open box items. Be sure to visit OWC's sale landing page to browse the full sale, which also features deals on cables, Mac accessories, keyboards, and headphones.
Docks and Hubs
External Drives and Enclosures
Memory
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Top Rated Comments
Prices have gone down quite a lot.
It really makes Apple look like thieves with their memory upgrades on Apple Silicon.