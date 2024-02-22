OWC Introduces New Discounts on Thunderbolt Docks, Mac Memory Upgrade Kits, and More

by

Today we're tracking a new sale at OWC with notable discounts on Mac accessories including Thunderbolt docks, USB-C hubs, external drives and enclosures, internal memory upgrade kits for Mac, and more. Most products are in stock and ready to ship out today, and OWC offers free shipping on orders $149.00 and over.

owc thunderbolt 3 dockNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights of the sale include a collection of Thunderbolt docks for up to $100 off. These docks allow you to easily connect a wide array of peripherals to your Mac, including two 4K displays or one 5K display with the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock.

Docks, Drives, and More
OWC Mac Accessory Sale

All of the devices listed below are in new condition at OWC, although the retailer does provide various item condition options for anyone who might want to save money by purchasing open box items. Be sure to visit OWC's sale landing page to browse the full sale, which also features deals on cables, Mac accessories, keyboards, and headphones.

Docks and Hubs

External Drives and Enclosures

Memory

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

PsykX Avatar
PsykX
28 minutes ago at 08:03 am
I remember buying 32GB in 2013 for over 400 CAD for my 27-inch iMac. Now I could get 64 GB for half the price.
Prices have gone down quite a lot.

It really makes Apple look like thieves with their memory upgrades on Apple Silicon.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
22 minutes ago at 08:08 am

I remember buying 32GB in 2013 for over 400 CAD. Now I could get 64 GB for half the price.
Prices have gone down quite a lot.
Not if you're buying from Apple though. :p




Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Antoniosmalakia Avatar
Antoniosmalakia
12 minutes ago at 08:19 am

Not if you're buying from Apple though. :p



Can you imagine how many more people would switch to Mac if the price of RAM and SSD upgrades were actually reasonable?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

