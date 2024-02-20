Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of watchOS 10.4 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming watchOS 10.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a week after the release of the third watchOS 10.4 beta.
To install the watchOS 10.4 update, developers need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the watchOS 10 Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.
Once beta updates have been activated, watchOS 10.4 can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.
watchOS 10.4 includes new emoji characters such as a lime, an edible brown mushroom, a phoenix, a broken chain, shaking head vertically (as in a "yes" nod), and shaking head horizontally (a "no" head shake).
There is also a Setting to disable the Double Tap feature on Apple Watch when using Vision Pro, as the Double Tap gestures might be accidentally activated when controlling Vision Pro.
