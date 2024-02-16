Best Apple Deals of the Week: Rare Discounts Hit AirPods Max at $99 Off and Apple Studio Display at $300 Off

by

Apple's AirPods Max hit their lowest price since Black Friday this week, accompanied by great discounts all around on nearly every other AirPods model. We're also tracking a big sale on the Apple Studio Display at $300 off, as well as sales on AirTags, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.

Studio Display

studio display purple february

  • What's the deal? Get $300 off the Apple Studio Display
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$300 OFF
Standard Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99

$300 OFF
Nano-Texture Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,599.99

This week we saw the first major discount on the Apple Studio Display in months, with prices starting at $1,299.99 for the standard glass model with a tilt-adjustable stand. You can also find deals on the tilt- and height-adjustable stand, as well as the nano-texture glass model.

AirPods

airpods purple february

  • What's the deal? Get up to $99 off AirPods models
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99

$29 OFF
AirPods 3 for $139.99

$39 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.99

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

Big savings can be found this week on every current model of the AirPods, including all-time low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and AirPods 3. These sales can all be found on Amazon, and also include great discounts on the AirPods 2 as well as a rare $99 markdown on the AirPods Max.

AirTag

airtag purple february

  • What's the deal? Get up to $20 off AirTag
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$20 OFF
AirTag 4 Pack for $78.99

$5 OFF
AirTag 1 Pack for $24.00

One of the best discounts since the holidays arrived this week for Apple's AirTag 4 Pack, available for $78.99, down from $99.00. You can also get the AirTag 1 Pack for $24.00, down from $29.00.

iPad Air

ipad air purple february

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off 5th gen iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $449.99

$150 OFF
iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $599.99

$150 OFF
iPad Air (64GB cellular) for $599.99

$150 OFF
iPad Air (256GB cellular) for $749.99

Best Buy introduced a notable sale on 5th generation iPad Air tablets this week, knocking every model down by $150. You'll find all-time low prices across the board in this sale, starting at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet.

iPad

ipad february purple

  • What's the deal? Get $100 off 10th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $349.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad for $649.00

Similar to the iPad Air, Best Buy this week also introduced big markdowns on the 10th generation iPad, with $100 off every model. Every one of these is an all-time low price, starting at $349.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model.

MacBook Air

macbook air purple february

  • What's the deal? Get up to $300 off MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$250 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

$300 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$300 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

Apple's 15-inch M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch M1 MacBook Air both hit record low prices this week, with up to $300 off select models at Best Buy.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro purple february

  • What's the deal? Get up to $250 off MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

$200 OFF
M3 14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,399.00

$250 OFF
M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,749.00

$250 OFF
M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,149.00

My Best Buy Plus and Total members can get record low discounts on Apple's newest M3 MacBook Pro notebooks right now. If you don't have a membership, you can still get solid second-best prices on these computers.

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se purple february

  • What's the deal? Get $60 off Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $189.00

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $219.00

Lastly, we're highlighting one of the best ongoing Apple Watch deals at Amazon. You can get the second generation Apple Watch SE for $60 off, starting at just $189.00 for the 40mm GPS model.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

