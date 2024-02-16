Best Apple Deals of the Week: Rare Discounts Hit AirPods Max at $99 Off and Apple Studio Display at $300 Off

Apple's AirPods Max hit their lowest price since Black Friday this week, accompanied by great discounts all around on nearly every other AirPods model. We're also tracking a big sale on the Apple Studio Display at $300 off, as well as sales on AirTags, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.

Studio Display

This week we saw the first major discount on the Apple Studio Display in months, with prices starting at $1,299.99 for the standard glass model with a tilt-adjustable stand. You can also find deals on the tilt- and height-adjustable stand, as well as the nano-texture glass model.



AirPods

Big savings can be found this week on every current model of the AirPods, including all-time low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and AirPods 3. These sales can all be found on Amazon, and also include great discounts on the AirPods 2 as well as a rare $99 markdown on the AirPods Max.



AirTag

One of the best discounts since the holidays arrived this week for Apple's AirTag 4 Pack, available for $78.99, down from $99.00. You can also get the AirTag 1 Pack for $24.00, down from $29.00.



iPad Air

Best Buy introduced a notable sale on 5th generation iPad Air tablets this week, knocking every model down by $150. You'll find all-time low prices across the board in this sale, starting at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet.



iPad

Similar to the iPad Air, Best Buy this week also introduced big markdowns on the 10th generation iPad, with $100 off every model. Every one of these is an all-time low price, starting at $349.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model.



MacBook Air

Apple's 15-inch M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch M1 MacBook Air both hit record low prices this week, with up to $300 off select models at Best Buy.



MacBook Pro

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

My Best Buy Plus and Total members can get record low discounts on Apple's newest M3 MacBook Pro notebooks right now. If you don't have a membership, you can still get solid second-best prices on these computers.



Apple Watch SE

Lastly, we're highlighting one of the best ongoing Apple Watch deals at Amazon. You can get the second generation Apple Watch SE for $60 off, starting at just $189.00 for the 40mm GPS model.

