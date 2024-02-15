Shop All-Time Low Prices on AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C and AirPods 3 in Amazon's Sale
Amazon is hosting record low discounts on two AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case. You can also find a solid discount on the AirPods 2 in these deals.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are available for $189.99, down from $249.00. This is a match of the record low price on these AirPods, which feature a new USB-C port as well as improved dust resistance and 20-bit 48kHz lossless audio when paired with the Apple Vision Pro.
The AirPods 3 are on sale for $139.99, down from $169.00. This is another match of an all-time low price, and for the AirPods 3 this is only the second time in 2024 that we're tracking a best-ever price on the model.
Finally, Amazon has the AirPods 2 for $89.99, down from $129.00. Although we've tracked this model lower in the past, particularly during the holidays, this is the lowest price we've seen in weeks and overall the best deal so far in 2024.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
