MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Get Multiple Record Low Prices at Best Buy, Save Up to $250

Following a few deals on the 10th generation iPad we shared this morning, Best Buy today is also discounting a collection of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which are available from $49.99/year.



MacBook Air

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, Best Buy has the 256GB model for $749.99, down from $999.99. This is a match of the all-time low price on the M1 MacBook Air, and it's available in Gold, Space Gray, and Silver.

MacBook Pro

There are a few more MacBook Pro models on sale compared to the MacBook Air deal, and these are also at all-time low prices. It's worth noting that the MacBook Pro deals will require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the record low prices, but even without one you can find some solid second-best prices on Best Buy.

Starting with the M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can get this model for $1,399.00 with a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, down from $1,599.00. The M3 Pro 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00, which is a best-ever deal we haven't tracked since the holidays.

Moving to 16-inch models, Best Buy has the M3 Pro 512GB/18GB Memory 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. You can also get the M3 Pro 512GB/36GB Memory 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,649.00, down from $2,899.00. Similar to the 14-inch notebooks, these are some of the best discounts we've ever tracked on the MacBook Pro.

