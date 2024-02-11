Every iPad Air Hits All-Time Low Price in Best Buy's New Sale, Available From $449.99
Best Buy's new weekend sale includes every model of the 5th generation iPad Air for up to $150 off, with multiple all-time low prices. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, you can get this tablet for $449.99, down from $599.99. Best Buy has every color on sale at this record low price, which we last tracked back in January.
Best Buy also has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air on sale for $599.99, down from $749.99. You'll again find this model on sale in all colors, and it's another all-time low price.
Finally, there are cellular discounts as well during this sale, starting at $599.99 for the 64GB cellular iPad Air and rising to $749.99 for the 256GB cellular iPad Air. Both of these are again $150 discounts and all-time low prices on the iPad Air, and available in every color at Best Buy.
In addition to the iPad Air, Best Buy has great markdowns on the 9th generation iPad, 10th generation iPad, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air, all of which we've covered in articles this week.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
