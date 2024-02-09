Get $300 Off Apple's 15-Inch MacBook Air With Multiple Best-Ever Prices Starting at $999

Apple's M2 15-inch MacBook Air is available for an all-time low price today at Best Buy, starting at $999.00 for the 256GB model. You can get this deal in all four color options, and you don't need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see this deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The notebooks have an estimated delivery date around February 13, although those dates could change depending on your location. This is a match of the record low price on the 15-inch MacBook Air, and it's only about the second time we've tracked this sale in 2024.

For more storage, Best Buy has the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. At $300 off, this is the best price we've ever seen on this model of the MacBook Air, and it's available in all colors as well.

