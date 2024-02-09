Get $300 Off Apple's 15-Inch MacBook Air With Multiple Best-Ever Prices Starting at $999
Apple's M2 15-inch MacBook Air is available for an all-time low price today at Best Buy, starting at $999.00 for the 256GB model. You can get this deal in all four color options, and you don't need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see this deal.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The notebooks have an estimated delivery date around February 13, although those dates could change depending on your location. This is a match of the record low price on the 15-inch MacBook Air, and it's only about the second time we've tracked this sale in 2024.
For more storage, Best Buy has the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. At $300 off, this is the best price we've ever seen on this model of the MacBook Air, and it's available in all colors as well.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
