Amazon Discounts 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE to Just $189

The 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE has dropped to $189.00 today on Amazon, which is just $10 higher compared to its all-time low price. This deal is only available in the Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop option of the Apple Watch SE, and only Amazon has the discount.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $219.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another near all-time low price that's just $10 away from the lowest price on the Apple Watch SE, and it's available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum options.

If you're shopping for a more high-end Apple Watch, Amazon also has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $737.99 in the Indigo Alpine Loop (Medium) model, down from $799.00. This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for the Ultra 2, and right now Amazon only has one model on sale.

