Amazon Discounts 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE to Just $189
The 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE has dropped to $189.00 today on Amazon, which is just $10 higher compared to its all-time low price. This deal is only available in the Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop option of the Apple Watch SE, and only Amazon has the discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $219.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another near all-time low price that's just $10 away from the lowest price on the Apple Watch SE, and it's available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum options.
If you're shopping for a more high-end Apple Watch, Amazon also has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $737.99 in the Indigo Alpine Loop (Medium) model, down from $799.00. This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for the Ultra 2, and right now Amazon only has one model on sale.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Popular Stories
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024. The first beta of iOS 17.4 references eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles,...
The well-known repair website iFixit today shared a written teardown and video teardown of the Apple Vision Pro, offering a look inside the mixed reality headset. iFixit's disassembly of the Vision Pro reveals several internal components, including an array of cameras and sensors, fans, lens motors, and more. Unsurprisingly, it appears that opening and repairing the headset will be...
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Apple is considering launching its first foldable in the next few years in the form of a 7- to 8-inch device that could ultimately replace the 8.3-inch iPad mini. That's the latest claim to come out of Korean outlet The Elec. According to the report, Apple is reviewing a launch timeframe for the device between 2026 and 2027. However, Apple is also actively developing an OLED iPad mini, so ...