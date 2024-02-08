Best Buy Has Every 10th Gen iPad at an All-Time Low Price, Available From $349

Best Buy has every model of the 2022 10th generation iPad at $100 off in its latest sale. These lowest-ever prices are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, you can get this tablet for $349.00, down from $449.00, while the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is available for $499.00, down from $599.00. All four colors are available for each model, including Yellow, Silver, Pink, and Blue.

For cellular models, Best Buy has the 64GB cellular iPad for $499.00, down from $599.00, and the 256GB cellular iPad for $649.00, down from $749.00. Similar to the Wi-Fi tablets, these are both matches for the best prices we've ever tracked on the 10th generation iPad.

These iPads include the A14 Bionic processor, a 10.9-inch display, Touch ID, 12-megapixel camera, and an overall redesign compared to the 9th generation models.

If you want an even cheaper iPad, and are okay with a previous generation model, Best Buy also has a solid discount on the 9th generation iPad. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $249.99, down from $329.00.

